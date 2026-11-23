New Zealand’s four largest banks, ANZ New Zealand (ANZ NZ), ASB Bank, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and Westpac NZ, have joined BioCatch Trust New Zealand, a planned real-time fraud intelligence-sharing network combining behavioral biometrics, device intelligence and selected payment and account data.

A release from BioCatch says that if the fraud prevention network flags the behavior or characteristics of a receiving account, it sends a real-time alert to the sending bank, so it can consider whether to proceed or investigate the transaction before any money moves.

BioCatch says the network will take several months to become operational.

Applied biometric behavioral analysis includes keystroke dynamics and mouse activity, touch screen behavior, and swiping pressure, alongside data from digital sessions, payments and accounts.

BioCatch Trust NZ looks outward to detect mule accounts

The platform aims to address fraud tactics that occur outside of a digital banking session. Many investment and romance scams target victims through emails, text messages and social media, beyond the visibility of a bank’s digital banking systems. Social engineering manipulates victims to send money to mule accounts, which serve as entry points for money that gets moved and laundered.

By assessing receiving accounts, BioCatch Trust New Zealand aims to identify suspicious activity that individual banks may not detect through their own customer sessions.

“By establishing a framework for sharing this intelligence in real time, New Zealand’s four largest banks will gain a better picture of criminal activity, and often, an opportunity to intervene before any money leaves a customer’s account,” says BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor. “Trust New Zealand will enable its present and future members to identify suspicious relationships and patterns that have previously remained hidden.”

Global bank intelligence network continues to expand after Visa acquisition

The New Zealand trust network follows deployments in Australia and Argentina. It is the first deployment since Visa acquired BioCatch for $2.4 billion in August 2026.

As of the end of September, BioCatch reported that its technology protected more than 760 million users across more than 400 financial institutions worldwide. In 2025, it reached $185 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). As of the end of September, Trust Australia had assessed more than 1.3 billion transactions in 2026; the network now protects more than 90 percent of Australia’s banked population.

The company says that the strength of Trust New Zealand will improve over time, as more banks come on board and add their intelligence to the collective network. Its Argentinian network launched with three banks in May 2025. In Australia, where BioCatch Trust launched with five banks in 2024, the intelligence-sharing network now includes 11 banks.

Article Topics

banking | BioCatch | fraud prevention | identity intelligence | New Zealand