Biometric defenses put to the test with faster AI face-swap model

The best way to stop a face-swap attack may be to build a better one first. Sumsub and Constructor University‘s Bayes Group have announced ALADDIN, a generative AI model that produces realistic face swaps with 28 times fewer neural-network evaluations than a leading diffusion-based approach. They built it to attack biometric identity verification systems before criminals do. The model reaches top diffusion-level realism in a single step, and Sumsub says this cuts the time necessary for its red-team fraud simulations from days to hours.

A cheap, fast-growing threat

Face-swap attacks are cheap to make and hard to catch. According to Proof, a convincing live face swap takes about fifteen minutes to set up on a consumer laptop and costs roughly thirty cents a minute to run. In one case, an attack like this, combined with a stolen identity, passed DMV data and ID document checks and ended with the transfer of a property valued at $75,000 being completed. Unlike a prerecorded deepfake, a live swap turns its head, blinks and speaks on cue, and it is often fed in through a virtual camera, so it can get past the biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) checks built to stop it. Today’s tools also still struggle with head angles, eyewear, harsh lighting and age gaps between the ID photo and the live face.

Evidence of the growing threat is mounting. Sumsub found that sophisticated identity fraud grew 180 percent in a year. iProov reports that face-swap attacks rose 300 percent. Group-IB counted roughly 33 injection attack attempts a day against a single financial institution. ALADDIN is designed to help defenders get ahead of that curve.

Inside ALADDIN

ALADDIN stands for Adversarial LAtent Diffusion Distillation for One-Step Identity SwappiNg. The team started with a high-capacity diffusion model, the class of model behind today’s most realistic image generators. These models build an image over many passes, which makes them slow and expensive to run at scale. The researchers used distillation to compress that multi-step process into a single operation. They kept the target subject’s pose, expression, lighting, background and anything partly covering the face, and transferred the source identity onto it.

Prof. Dr. Dmitry Vetrov, head of the Bayes Group, said the result surprised his team. They needed no complex distillation objective, he said: a strong diffusion model plus adversarial training on “that model’s own internal features” was enough to reach top quality “in a single network evaluation instead of 28.”

The research evaluates image-based face swapping rather than demonstrating an end-to-end live video injection attack against an identity verification system.

Rethinking face-swap benchmarks

The researchers also identified a bias in how face-swapping methods are evaluated. Until now, academic benchmarks tended to favor methods that were scored by the same models used to train them, which made the results look better than they were. The ALADDIN team re-evaluated existing methods with an independent scoring framework to set what they call a fair, objective standard. The researchers argue that their approach provides a fairer basis for comparing face-swap models, both in how quickly they generate realistic images and how accurately their quality is measured.

From days to hours

For Sumsub, the practical payoff is in red-teaming, where its engineers attack their own defenses before real fraudsters do. Vyacheslav Zholudev, Sumsub’s co-founder and CTO, said the team must “master the underlying technology down to its mathematical foundations.” He said that by generating swaps in a single step, ALADDIN lets Sumsub “simulate millions of complex edge cases” and harden its liveness defenses before new threats reach production.

Academia meets industry

ALADDIN is the first peer-reviewed result from Sumsub’s AI Academic Program, launched with Constructor University in September 2025. Vetrov said academia and industry need each other on deepfakes but usually work apart. Sumsub’s knowledge of how fraudsters actually use these models “rarely reaches a university lab,” he said.

The partnership is part of a wider trend. In October, Persona launched research grants of up to $100,000 each for university work on data privacy, fraud intelligence and accessible identity. These programs still face open questions about whether researchers can publish findings that are unfavorable to their sponsor, and how access to fraud data is governed.

Recognition and a staged release

The paper has been accepted for presentation at the IEEE/CVF Winter Conference on Applications of Computer Vision (WACV) 2027. Because the tool could be misused, the release is staged. The research code is public on Hugging Face, alongside an open classifier built to detect ALADDIN-generated images. The model weights are available only through a gated application process for legitimate academic and defensive research.

The same efficiency that makes ALADDIN useful for defensive testing could also make sophisticated face swaps cheaper for attackers. That tension explains the restricted release of its model weights and reinforces the need for layered biometric and injection attack defenses.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometric liveness detection | deepfakes | face biometrics | face swap | generative AI | Sumsub