This week’s NIST results show why buyers need to test face biometrics for the job they want them to do. Other top headlines on Biometric Update this week show how differently governments in the UK, Italy, Czechia and the Philippines are investing in digital identity.

Face biometrics under review

NIST 1:N facial recognition evaluations start back up after a month-long hiatus Monday, November 30 with new datasets and rules.

NIST’s latest 1:1 face verification results show significant disparities in accuracy in different applications, even among leading algorithm developers. Different mixes of newer and more established businesses sit at the top of the rankings in each of the Mugshot-Mugshot, Visa-Border, Border-Border and Kiosk-Border categories.

Thirteen developers made their first submissions to the 1:1 benchmark, while three made their 1:N debuts, including one new to both.

Similar to the FRTE 1:1, NIST’s FATE for facial age estimation and verification shows overall accuracy leadership does not necessarily reflect the effectiveness of the technology for a particular scenario. That means relying parties need to start with their specific use case before looking for the most accurate technology.

A review by the UK ICO of how London’s Met Police use facial recognition shows the most significant compliance challenges are related not to live facial recognition, but rather its longer-standing and generally less-controversial cousin, retrospective facial recognition. Eighteen of 29 recommendations pertain to RFR, including all three urgent priorities.

In the U.S., federal spending records show that IRS Criminal Investigation bought a $63,000 subscription to Clearview AI earlier this year. Less than two years separate the contract signing from the tax agency telling the Government Accountability Office that it had no future plans to use an outside facial recognition provider.

Different routes to digital ID rollout

iProov has won a contract worth up to £45 million (roughly US$59 million) to provide biometric IDV for GOV.UK One Login for three years, with an option for a fourth. Signicat will handle NFC document checks, while Veriff will handle optical document checks.

A pair of major EUDI Wallet announcements shows how far apart national rollout schedules are. Italy opened its IT-Wallet to the public this week. Italians with a biometric ID card and the IO app can activate their wallets and store an mobile driver’s license (mDL) along with health insurance and scholastic credentials.

A consortium led by Wultra and including iProov, Signicat and Youniqx was selected to deliver Czechia’s EUDI Wallet. The contract takes the form of a concession for the wallet’s development, operation and governance with built-in incentives to drive adoption. But the Valetka is expected by the end of 2027, about a year after the EU’s rollout deadline.

The Philippines is running a $40 million tender for a PPP to modernize its national ID system, suggested by Unisys. The PSA has canceled a second pre-bid conference and extended the deadline for competing bids, however, after 28 companies indicated interest by attending the first pre-bid conference.

From passport production to privacy education

Construction is underway on Nigeria’s $70 million facility for domestic e-passport manufacturing. Iris Smart, based in Abuja, where the National Passport Booklet Manufacturing Centre is being built, is a partner on the project, after taking over the passport production contract previously held by Malaysia-based Iris Corporation.

The long-awaited superhero sequel of the month features The Privacy Agency in Beyond the Screen. The manga-style comic from French data privacy regulator CNIL represents a relatively low-cost investment in raising public awareness of a range of online dangers, from catfishing to harmful viral challenges.

Please let us know in the comments below or through social media if you hear any podcasts or see any papers or articles we should share with the people in biometrics and the digital identity community.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | week in review