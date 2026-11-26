Telecommunications company BTS and identity verification provider Veridas plan to combine mobile network data with biometric identity checks to help businesses assess fraud risk. Veridas provides document verification, facial matching, and liveness detection, while BTS supplies signals from mobile operators, including whether a SIM was recently swapped.

The agreement targets Europe, Latin America, and North America.

“Identity verification is no longer about relying on a single credential or authentication method. It requires different technologies and sources of intelligence working together to establish trust,” says David Vila Olloqui, vice president Europe at BTS.

BTS already offers mobile network-based authentication through its Mobile ID platform, which provides access to operator data for SIM swap detection, number verification, and location matching.

These signals help businesses assess risks associated with a mobile connection. For instance, a recent SIM swap can prompt an additional check before an account is recovered.

Last year, BTS joined the GSMA Open Gateway initiative to support standardized access to telecommunications network APIs.

Similar capabilities are already being introduced elsewhere. French mobile operators have launched SIM Swap and KYC Match APIs for businesses to detect fraud and verify customer information.

Veridas points to its existing deployment with a major telecommunications operator in Mexico, where new mobile subscriber registration requirements have increased demand for digital identity verification.

Veridas says its platform supported more than 85 million verification processes, with peaks of up to one million daily checks and no downtime on its own platform.

Earlier this year, the regulations triggered a surge in identity checks, accompanied by technical difficulties elsewhere in the registration infrastructure.

The partnership follows Veridas’ merger with Dutch identity verification provider Fourthline. The companies projected approximately 200 million identity verifications in 2026.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | face biometrics | identity verification | Veridas