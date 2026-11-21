Businesses and governments around the world are working to make biometric and digital identity systems more resilient, and the urgency is growing. As biometric and identity data become more valuable, cyberattacks and emerging challenges around AI agents are putting digital infrastructure under increasing pressure, as this week’s top stories on Biometric Update show.

Aligning visions of digital identity

Utah’s approach to state-endorsed digital identity (SEDI) is gaining traction, with five states joining work on a common model for privacy-preserving digital identity at a summit in Park City this week. State officials are interested in the enhanced user consent and limited data collection requirements built into SEDI, and acknowledge the need for a platform that goes beyond mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs).

Alignment is challenging, though – just ask those working on EUDI Wallets. That’s exactly what we did during a Biometric Update webinar this week, and experts from Signicat, Digidentity and the FIDO Alliance made clear that when the launch date arrives in just over a month, capabilities will vary from one national digital ID wallet to the next. Relying parties still don’t have any officially EC-certified wallets to trust, either.

Cybersecurity scares

Many countries across Africa are making significant gains in digital transformation, but lack the cybersecurity capacity to protect the DPI they increasingly rely on, Mastercard warns. Several countries are clearly demonstrating a commitment to addressing the cybersecurity capacity gap, but an estimated 200,000 additional cybersecurity workers are needed.

Thousands of users of Germany’s BundID were locked out of their government digital service accounts after the system was bombarded with automated login attempts. Authorities temporarily disabled password logins before restoring them with email-based 2FA enabled by default. Recent attacks on digital identity systems in the Netherlands and Japan suggest a worrying global trend.

Contractors and the blame game

A telecommunications failure prompted the U.S. FAA to order a rare nationwide ground stop last week. Officials have pointed to work by a contractor, although the root cause remains under investigation. DHS faces its own contractor dependencies, including in its core biometric system.

New Zealand is trying again to upgrade its immigration biometrics, after a previous attempt cost 33 million New Zealand dollars but failed. An RFI seeking information on 1:N facial recognition and tenprint fingerprint biometric technologies begins the new process.

AI agent authorization work ongoing

The World Bank and the ITU zeroed in on the gap between identity verification for individuals and authorization verification for the AI agents that represent them as an emerging problem in a recent joint presentation. ITU has formed a Focus Group, which will have its first meeting at the end of this month, to address the issue.

Market activity to fill that gap continues, meanwhile, with Hypr launching the AgentPass platform and Proof integrating its x401 MCP server with ChatGPT to rein in AI agents with authorization controls.

The familiar challenges are hard enough

Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Professor William Webster says the proposed legislation at the center of the UK’s new police facial recognition policy is a good start, but he has questions. They relate to the mechanisms and resources available for governance and oversight.

Just as thorny and closely related is the question of how to understand the figures reported to represent the scope and relative effectiveness of facial recognition deployments. Former UK BSCC Fraser Sampson argues in a column that “CCTV is trawling, FRT is spear fishing.”

Please let us know if you see any podcasts, webinars or other content we should share with the people in biometrics and the broader digital identity community, either with a comment below or through social media.

Article Topics

biometrics | cybersecurity | digital identity | week in review