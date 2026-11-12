Burkina Faso begins nationwide biometric enrollment for unique digital ID

Burkina Faso has launched a nationwide biometric enrollment exercise to issue residents and other eligible individuals a unique personal identification number, enabling them to access public and private sector services more easily.

The President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, set the ball rolling on November 11, availing himself as the first citizen to be enrolled in Ouagadougou, according to a government statement.

The identifier is a permanent 12-digit number that will be assigned free of charge to every citizen and used throughout their lifetime as a primary key to access services across government institutions. The number is randomly generated and does not reveal the holder’s date of birth, sex or place of origin.

Traoré cited the difficulty of tracking agricultural subsidies when multiple registrations correspond to the same individual, as an example. He said the new identifier would help “identify beneficiaries of social aid and subsidies while limiting identity fraud.” The President also emphasized that the biometric enrollment is free and urged citizens to report anyone asking for payment.

During the enrollment, teams will capture biographic information as well as biometric data, including facial photographs, iris scans and 10 fingerprints. Officials say the multimodal biometric capture is intended to avoid duplication in the database, especially among people who bear the same name.

The drive is part of the World Bank-funded West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) initiative, and the exercise stems from a law enacted in 2024 and a decree approved by the country’s Council of Ministers on July 30. The decree laid out the operational framework for the nationwide biometric registration.

Dr. Aminata Zerbo/Sabane, minister of Digital Transition, said the exercise targets everyone, including vulnerable segments of the population across the country. She announced a plan to deploy 966 biometric registration kits to facilitate the enrollment process, while mobile teams will reach internally displaced people, older residents, people with disabilities and those unable to access fixed registration points.

Before the nationwide exercise began, a pilot was successfully conducted which registered more than 16,000 people.

Authorities describe the 12-digit number as an ID which is expected to function as the foundational layer of the country’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem.

They have also clarified that this initiative is different from the AES biometric ID card, which Burkina Faso launched in November last year, with Traoré also being the first to be issued a card. The AES biometric card is intended to facilitate identification and movement within the Confederation of Sahel States, comprising Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, while the WURI-backed identifier supports identity verification and access to domestic services.

Officials have said that the new unique identification number will not replace the national ID card or the biometric passport. Neither will it replace sector-specific data managed by domains such as health, education and taxation.

The government has also given assurances about the security of the biometric data being collected, saying all of it will be stored on government IT servers located within the country.

Burkina Faso’s latest move aligns with its efforts to assert national and sub-regional sovereignty, including through the expansion of connectivity and data infrastructure.

Earlier this year, the country launched the construction of a supervision center aimed at overseeing its sovereignty efforts as it builds DPI to drive its digital transformation.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | Burkina Faso | digital ID | digital sovereignty | Sahel | West Africa digital ID | WURI