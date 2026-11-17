Cambodia’s award-winning document verification platform could expand into a much broader digital identity system.

Cambodia’s national document verification system, Verify.gov.kh, has supported the verification of approximately 12 million documents and is used by government ministries, public and educational institutions. Cambodia’s Minister for Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth has spoken about greater ambitions for the platform.

“Our vision is to develop Verify.gov.kh into a multipurpose digital public infrastructure platform that enables trusted digital transactions, secure information sharing, and seamless access to public and private services,” Vandeth said at a ministerial forum on digital government during FrancoTech 2026 in Phnom Penh on November 15.

With support for digital identity, digital wallets and secure data sharing, the platform could enable citizens to access public and private services with businesses verifying customer identities digitally. Vandeth also chairs Cambodia’s Digital Government Committee.

Verify.gov.kh was recognized as a trusted document verification platform with the United Nations Public Service Award 2026 in the category of Transparency and Accountability, beating out more than 700 applications from 62 countries. It launched in 2023 providing secure digital verification for documents, certificates and identity cards. As of October, Verify.gov.kh had been adopted by 38 ministries and public institutions and 77 educational institutions.

Cambodia has also exported its DPI experience with fellow ASEAN member Timor-Leste. Timor-Leste launched its national document verification platform Verify.gov.tl on June 1. The system is modeled on Cambodia’s own Verify.gov.kh. The platform was developed with technical support from Cambodia’s Ministry of Post and Telecommunications under a 2025 cooperation agreement on digital transformation. In turn, Cambodia has also studied Kazakhstan’s digital public service model.

The Philippines has also incorporated technology based on Verify.gov.kh into its national digital identity system. Vandeth urged such cooperation and collaboration at the digital forum, calling for the creation of a shared repository of digital tools. “By sharing proven solutions, we can reduce duplication, lower development costs, accelerate implementation and enable more countries to benefit from digital transformation,” Vandeth said, as reported by The Phnom Penh Post.

Cambodia is working to create a more integrated digital government ecosystem focused on its DG SuperApp. The app aims to provide a single access point for public services. The government’s goal is to simplify service delivery across ministries so citizens and businesses can access services without navigating complex administrative structures.

The country is also expanding infrastructure with 4G coverage reaching more than 95 percent of the population, according to Vandeth, with growing 5G availability and a new submarine cable planned for 2027. At the same time, Cambodia is strengthening cybersecurity through a national Security Operations Center and proposed legislation expected to be considered next year.

Article Topics

Cambodia | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | document verification | verify.gov.kh