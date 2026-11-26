Cameroon’s Ministry of Finance says it is working to authenticate 580,856 birth certificates collected during the first phase of an audit of family allowances paid to public sector workers.

Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze made the announcement recently during a meeting of the committee following up on the audit launched by the government after suspicion of irregularities in family allowance benefits paid to hundreds of thousands of workers.

Speaking during the meeting, which reviewed the first phase of the exercise, Motaze said the committee collected 580,856 birth certificates from 123,937 beneficiaries, out of the 968,275 birth certificates expected in total.

In the second phase, officials will check the certificates with the civil registration centers that reportedly issued them, working with the National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC) and its regional offices.

The first phase flagged children listed more than once and children reported as born to the same mother at implausibly short intervals. The ministry says it will set up a two-month process for beneficiaries to challenge decisions or submit newly collected certificates.

The ongoing family allowance audit was launched in June following instructions from the Prime Minister after an assessment by the Ministry of Finance found that the number of beneficiaries for family allowances had exploded within a very short period, increasing the wage bill on the government.

According to the committee, a thorough cleanup of the system could potentially save the Cameroonian government about FCFA 27.9 billion annually, approximately US$46.8 million.

This is not the first incident of birth certificates cited in irregularities related to government payments in Cameroon.

In 2024, findings by the Ministry of Finance revealed that about 13,000 birth certificates were flagged as fake in files of pension beneficiaries of the Ministry of Defense and the National Police.

This comes as Cameroon advances efforts to reform its civil status registration system and make it more credible and accessible to every citizen.

There have also been calls to strengthen the country’s 2024 civil registration law, expedite the digitalization process, and put women at the forefront of birth registration, as echoed during a recent Yaounde workshop supported by La Francophonie.

BUNEC Director General Alexandre-Marie Yomo said recently that the civil registration reform process was well on course, but that it faced major problems including a huge funding gap estimated at about $85 million.

Article Topics

birth registration | Cameroon | civil registration | fraud prevention | identity document | legal identity