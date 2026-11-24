A recent high-level workshop in Cameroon organized by the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Family and supported by the International Organization of La Francophonie emphasized that women in the country must be empowered to act as frontline actors in driving civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) efforts.

The workshop, which took place from November 16 to 17 in Yaoundé, brought together stakeholders from across the board to discuss the country’s civil registration agenda. Actors shared perspectives through presentations, panel discussions and other working sessions.

With regard to empowering women, participants suggested that women should be at the forefront through their associations, meeting groups and other community forums. The workshop also discussed the deployment of a National Network of Women Engaged in the Promotion of Civil Registration as a mechanism for sustaining their involvement.

Participants also called for revisions to Sections 56 and 57 of Cameroon’s 2024 civil registration law to better address the circumstances of women and internally displaced people.

Section 56 provides for procedures for late registration and reconstitution of civil status records in situations including war, armed conflict, natural disasters and other serious emergencies, while Section 57 outlines how internally displaced persons can obtain late registration or reconstitution of civil status records.

On another note, participants of the workshop urged the Cameroonian government to fast-track efforts aimed at digitizing the country’s civil status registration system. The 2024 legislation, which is framed as a new legal instrument to refocus the country’s journey towards universal legal identity, provides for a national civil status registration database and digital registration. The country currently has 432 principal civil registration centers, but only about 60 have been computerized, according to BUNEC Director General Alexandre-Marie Yomo.

The advocacy comes against the backdrop of a huge registration gap. Speaking during the gathering, the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Marie-Therese Abena Ondoa, said her department helped about 86,000 children obtain civil status documents between 2018 and 2025, while 168,677 birth certificate applications submitted by mayors remain pending, requiring approximately FCFA 1.69 billion (US $2.8M) in funding.

Following the workshop, La Francophonie’s representative for Central Africa, Alphonse Waguena, met National Assembly Speaker Théodore Datouo and Senate Vice-President Robert Nkili to present the recommendations and seek parliamentary support for changes to the 2024 civil registration law.

This development is in line with the Cameroon government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen legal identity and meet the SDG 16.9 target.

BUNEC’s chief recently said the country’s civil registration modernization drive was ongoing, but it faced a funding gap of more than FCFA 50 billion ($85 million) to achieve nationwide digitalization by 2029–2030.

Over the years, La Francophonie has supported Cameroon in expanding birth registration and modernizing civil status systems. The intergovernmental organization has also supported birth registration initiatives across Central Africa and Madagascar, including retroactive registration, capacity building and community sensitization.

Article Topics

Africa | birth registration | Cameroon | civil registration | legal identity | National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC)