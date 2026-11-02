Can age checks protect children where content moderation has fallen short?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner

What does highly effective online protection for children look like? It’s one of the biggest criminal justice challenges of our age, and a practicable solution is proving elusive.

The UK response adopts two broad approaches: content moderation and age assurance. The first requires service providers to reduce children’s exposure to harmful material, while the second relies on effective checks to restrict access. The Online Safety Act 2023 (OSA) uses both approaches, keeping harmful content from children and children from harmful content. Its children’s safety duties came into force in July 2025, yet Ofcom’s first statutory report found that children’s exposure to harmful content remained widespread, despite the introduction of new safety duties.

The OSA groups content into three categories:

Primary priority content (PPC) – e.g. pornography, suicide, self-injury & eating disorders which user-to-user services must prevent children of any age from encountering; search services must also minimise the risk of any children encountering it; Priority content (PC) – includes abuse and hate, violence, bullying, dangerous stunts & harmful substances. Services must protect/minimise the risk of children in age risk groups from encountering this material; Non-designated content (NDC) comprising other content which presents a ‘material risk of significant harm to an appreciable number of children in the UK’.

Reporting on the impact of these first measures, Ofcom concluded that “at a total level there was no significant change in the proportion of children encountering harmful content over the first nine months” after the duties came into force. These profoundly disappointing conclusions indicate that the ‘proportion of children being fed unsafe content that often left them frightened, confused and upset, was almost unchanged’.

The second approach requires providers to use age verification or estimation tools to restrict children’s access to certain content and services. The government is now proposing further social media restrictions for children under 16, following similar moves in other countries, including Australia.

Proof of age biometrics can be very effective even for those under 18, but the legal framework will bring additional challenges. By imposing verification or estimation requirements on users, service providers will be entitled to conclude that anyone who passes them is therefore over a given age. Some approaches rely on identity documents and biometric matching, raising concerns about privacy, interference and accuracy. Others, including facial age estimation, can assess age without establishing identity, but are not immune to errors or circumvention. In addition, as has been pointed out, where personal or biometric data is collected, we cannot be certain that it won’t be “retained and used, further shared or even sold.” Separate approaches involving client-side scanning of content raise further concerns about privacy and security, without necessarily resolving the underlying challenges of protecting children online. Requiring private companies to conduct age checks risks normalising the collection of additional sensitive personal data, even where less intrusive alternatives are available. Any such collection and retention must still comply with data protection requirements, including data minimisation.

Ofcom has since published its rapid assessment of what constitutes highly effective age assurance for 16-year-olds, identifying facial age estimation, photo ID matching, digital identity services and banking information as four possible methods. Yet after reading its 82-page report on harmful content, complete with 423 footnotes, some taking up more of the page than the text itself, we’re still left wondering what highly effective protection from harmful content looks like.

Given their track record with content moderation we may be reluctant to put much faith in tech companies’ self-rehabilitation; some may just shoot for a ‘third way’ using AI tools to auto-sanitise content so it’s appropriate for all users. This is, of course, online censorship and has its own wider consequences but letting private companies limit the information available to our children and young people potentially erodes their fundamental rights to free expression and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas under Art 13 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the state’s duty under Art 17.

Meanwhile, credible voices warn that online harms are rooted in complex societal problems, rather than technical ones and that age verification is a ‘superficial’ approach which may lead to ignoring the real cause.

The first Director General of the National Crime Agency warned that many emerging harms facing our children could not be prevented by posting a constable outside the gates to their school or even their bedroom. That was 15 years ago. As our online constable, Ofcom has a legal duty to secure adequate protection from harm presented by content on regulated services and, in doing so, must have regard to the need for a higher level of protection for children. If it is to discharge this constabulary duty, much more will be needed and soon. Its task is made more challenging by the same thing that gave us the technology in the first place: the illimitable ingenuity of youth. With AI tools increasingly available to circumvent age checks and online identity controls, that challenge will only grow.

If we are to protect children and young people in an online environment without compromising their wider rights and freedoms, we will need a layered approach that combines technology, partnership and enforcement. Is the answer to be found in laws forcing a choice between intrusive biometric technology linked to offline activity, or content adulteration, all policed by an online regulator? That remains to be seen but, whatever the solution looks like, which of us would disagree with the poignant words of the bereaved father of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life after viewing suicidal material online nine years ago, that the lack of progress is “staggering but sadly not surprising”?

About the author

Professor Fraser Sampson is the former UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner, Professor of Governance and National Security at CENTRIC, non-executive director at Facewatch, strategic advisor to the Alan Turing Institute’s Centre for Emerging Technology and Security (CETaS), and a longtime Biometric Update columnist. He is also the author of the Springer Nature book How AI-Driven Surveillance is Changing our World: Do Robots Have the Right to Remain Silent?, which explores the legal, ethical and societal implications of AI-driven surveillance.

Article Topics

age verification | Fraser Sampson | Ofcom | Online Safety Act | regulation | social media