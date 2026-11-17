By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner

The closely watched trial of police live facial recognition technology (FRT) in Western Australia (WA) has ended. The five-month trial scanned 1,380,882 faces with 100 cameras across 43 locations.

These may sound like big numbers but they’re a drop in the ocean compared to the estimated 1 million ‘CCTV’ cameras in Australia. How many facial images were captured and kept by these systems? We can read how the WA pilot generated ‘fewer than 300 alerts’ (which says more about the make up of their watchlists than the technology), but we’ve no idea how many alerts – false or otherwise – came from the street cameras we’ve grown up with. Always-on ‘CCTV’ cameras harvest and retain biometric images and sounds on an industrial scale from everything passing within range, and they’ve covertly evolved to incorporate FRT. Many are manufactured in and connected to other countries, most are networked and can be accessed from anywhere on Earth.

Add to these uncountable billions of collection points the faces and other biometric data caught and kept by private cameras, doorbells, dashcams and phones to the official CCTV stats and you’ll see why claiming London or Beijing as “the world’s most surveilled city” is as meaningless as saying they are world’s least dreamed about: there is no reliable way of measuring either.

Traditional ‘CCTV’ cameras used for law enforcement scoop up everything, retaining the yield for AI tools to sift, sort and edit; live FRT systems don’t. In a way, CCTV is trawling, FRT is spear fishing and the metaphor highlights the size and shape of the challenge for effective regulation of biometric surveillance. Live FRT cameras search a sea of faces for pinpoint matches against a watchlist; they are perpetrator-focused and, without information about you, the systems cannot ‘recognise’ you – they don’t even ‘see’ you. In their elimination, they scan a lot of faces but, retaining virtually nothing and with accuracy ratings higher than 99.99%, are they less subjective, less intrusive and more proportionate than catch-and-keep dragnet cameras about which we’ve become complacent?

A six-month trial by British Transport Police (BTP) of live FRT in London’s railway stations reportedly cost more than £320,000 and almost 100 hours of police officers’ time but led to no arrests and one false match against a watchlist. It’s reported how “more than half a million faces were scanned between February and July … in some of the capital’s busiest transport hubs”. What does this tell us – or the police oversight board – about the effectiveness of the technology or its deployment?

Go back to trawling. London Underground operates around 70, 000 public-facing cameras and every over ground station in the capital will have some security system capturing and retaining our images. How many faces did these cameras capture over the same period? How many alerts came from matching the haul of faces, voices, gait and other biomarkers against watchlists ?Retrospective FRT analysis by AI tools allows near instant comparisons against Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), analysing data across biometric ecosystems from social media to Google maps. Governments can correlate our biometrics, converting huge databases like passports and driver’s licences databases into ‘watchlists’, sieving and swallowing the online oceans, unseen and unchallenged.

Watching the debate on regulation however, you’ll see most of the focus is on police spear fishing, ignoring the fleets of biometric trawlers, some of them foreign registered vessels. Why?

Meanwhile, we’re all busily spear fishing. We can unlock AI-powered biometric surveillance capabilities that even Orwell’s fiction failed to predict. With tap-the-banner simplicity and zero financial outlay, we can carry out reverse facial look ups and image comparison and we increasingly share our biometric catch with the police. We know that the Metropolitan Police arrested 962 people from September 2024 to September 2025 using their own live FRT, but what do we know about alerts, arrests or intelligence leads attributable to biometric data captured by their citizens’ FRT-equipped drones or lip reading smart glasses? The numbers are unrecorded, the deployment unreported and the usage entirely unregulated.

The BTP are extending their FRT trial by four months and expanding deployments to London Underground stations. Considering the reported ‘success’ in phase 1, is this simply throwing good technology after bad? The answer is we don’t know – a fact that highlights the Catch 22 situation for the police. To prove its operational effectiveness, they must use live FRT in a way that proves its value. In the UK the police tell us in advance when, where and for how long they’ll be using it and, while this respects the rights of the citizen to ‘opt out’, some avoiding the cameras will be the very people that the police bought the equipment to find. This is self-defeating, not just logically but also technologically. The reason live FRT is so effective in retail is because it discourages identified individuals from entering business premises. Tell potential offenders where the technology is being used and they avoid those stores. As part of a preventative strategy to avoid theft, abuse and attacks on staff the technology is a great success. However, if your watchlist is made up of people who are wanted or unlawfully at large, why use the technology in a way that almost guarantees they won’t be where you’re looking for them?

Policing isn’t shopkeeping; the challenges are more complex but regulating biometric innovation without demonising the technology needs firm boundaries – and the lines separating different applications are getting harder to draw. In the UK, where those lines are already blurred, the government is promising reform of police FRT but singling out one element misses a critical point: biometric surveillance is systemic. Licensing spear fishing and ignoring the trawlers is nonsensical. Plans for reform must reflect the realities of our technology dependent lives, or we’ll be back to the same biometric drawing board we’ve been staring at for a decade.

About the author

Professor Fraser Sampson is the former UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner, Professor of Governance and National Security at CENTRIC, non-executive director at Facewatch, strategic advisor to the Alan Turing Institute’s Centre for Emerging Technology and Security (CETaS), and a longtime Biometric Update columnist. He is also the author of the Springer Nature book How AI-Driven Surveillance is Changing our World: Do Robots Have the Right to Remain Silent?, which explores the legal, ethical and societal implications of AI-driven surveillance.

Article Topics

Australia | biometrics | CCTV | facial recognition | Fraser Sampson | law enforcement | live facial recognition | UK | video surveillance