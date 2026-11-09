Canada plans national travel biometrics strategy, expanded biometric screening

Canada’s 2026 federal budget proposes C$90 million over four years to expand biometric screening for immigration, including remote facial verification for visa-exempt travellers, alongside C$4.3 million for a new Traveller Biometrics Strategy covering airports and border services.

The Traveller Biometrics Strategy aims to make travel faster and simpler, and points to “the potential use of digital credentials” across airports, airlines, security screening and border services. The funding kicks in starting in 2026-27, and Transport Canada will appoint a Special Advisor on Traveller Biometrics to coordinate implementation. The budget says the strategy will address privacy, personal information, accessibility, cybersecurity and individual choice.

Separately, the budget proposes C$90 million over four years for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to expand biometric screening using fingerprints and facial images. The measure would introduce remote facial image submission for visa exempt travellers applying for an electronic travel authorization (eTA), which is required for eligible travellers flying to Canada.

The government says accessibility requirements and alternative enrollment arrangements for refugees and displaced persons would help address barriers created by expanded biometric collection.

The budget also allocates C$192.5 million over four years, starting in 2027–28, and C$42.5 million annually thereafter to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to modernize and stabilize aging border technology infrastructure.

Airports welcome biometrics funding

Commenting on the budget, the Canadian Airports Council (CAC) says airports welcome the investment into CBSA, which it says will be critical to moving the Traveller Biometric Strategy forward.

“We are pleased to see progress from government on prioritizing and funding the digitization of the traveller journey, including the use of biometrics, which has real potential to improve a passenger’s experience at the airport,” says Monette Pasher, president of the CAC. The organization says it is equipped to move quickly on implementation, working with the new special advisor on biometrics.

However, the CAC also advises caution in how the government manages the transition, which is hooked to a plan to privatize Canada’s four largest airports. The CAC raises concerns about airport fee hikes and the existing financial relationship between airports and government.

“The generational change proposed for the sector is significant and will require careful consideration,” says Pasher. “We need to move thoughtfully and transparently to get it right.”

The Airports Council also urged caution over the government’s separate proposal to introduce long-term private operating concessions at Canada’s four largest airports. While welcoming new investment, it called for transparency, protection against excessive fees and reinvestment of proceeds into airport infrastructure.

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, Canada is pursuing a growth strategy that takes big swings in an effort to reorient the country’s economic relationships away from the U.S. and establish strong national sovereignty and closer ties with the EU. The new budget is an explicit reflection of this, bearing the title “Masters of Our Destiny.”

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometric verification | biometrics | Canada | digital travel credentials | face biometrics