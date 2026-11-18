The Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) has joined the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA) as the two organizations enter a partnership focused on helping governments develop digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The membership builds on an existing relationship between the two. CDPI already co-stewards the DPGA’s Digital Public Goods for DPI Collection, launched in October with Co-Develop, bringing together 18 digital public goods assessed against DPI-specific criteria.

“CDPI brings such strength to our community through its vendor-neutral support to governments and co-stewardships of the DPGs for DPI Collection, ensuring that digital public goods deliver real, lasting impact for people around the world,” says Liv Marte Nordhaug, CEO, DPGA Secretariat.

The partnership will support efforts to help governments adopt open, interoperable and reusable digital systems, according to the organizations. The announcement was made at the DPGA Annual Members Meeting in Paris. Earlier this year, DPGA released a report exploring how DPGs are reshaping national identity systems and DPI.

Planned activities include vendor-neutral technical advisory services and hands-on bootcamps where government engineering teams build working DPI use cases in approximately one week.

The collaboration also includes work on resources such as the DPI-AI Framework, which aims to help governments incorporate AI into public services while maintaining interoperability and openness. In an interview with Biometric Update, Daniel Abadie, CDPI’s chief growth officer, has argued for strong DPI foundations to scaffold the implementation of AI within government systems.

CDPI is a non-profit that provides technical and architectural advice to governments on a pro bono basis. It has worked with more than 25 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean on DPI projects.

“Joining the DPGA feels like a natural progression,” comments Abadie, chief growth officer, CDPI. “We already share an ecosystem and the same goals on impact, so becoming a member is really about deepening a relationship that’s already there. We’re looking forward to growing it with the community.”

The DPGA welcomed four new members at the Paris meeting: CDPI, Kenya, Kazakhstan and the Inria Foundation, bringing membership to 60 organizations.

Article Topics

Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) | Digital Public Goods Alliance DPGA | digital public infrastructure