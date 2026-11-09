Clear reports more members, biometric gates and high earnings in Q3

Clear has announced a strong third quarter of fiscal 2026, and says that its biometric e-gates have now reached 53 airports, with launches on track at most airports in its network by the end of the year.

The company reports revenue of $292.9 million in the quarter, up 27.8 percent from Q3 2025, with more members and a higher net income than a year ago.

Accordingly, Clear’s board has approved a $175 million increase to its Class A Common Stock share repurchase program and a cash dividend of $0.15 per share.

Meanwhile, Clear’s partnership with healthcare patient management system Epic has expanded through an integration for electronic prescribing of controlled substances (EPCS). Like Clear’s integration with EpicCare Link healthcare records management system, the EPCS integration allows healthcare professionals to use Clear1 reusable digital IDs for identity verification.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | CLEAR | financial results | healthcare | patient identification | stocks