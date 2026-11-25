Colorado has pulled its myColorado app, home to the state’s mobile driver’s license, offline after an unauthorized user accessed platform data. The shutdown leaves residents without the app’s digital ID heading into the Thanksgiving travel rush.

The Governor’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) discovered the intrusion late on November 18 and estimates that data belonging to 50,000 to 150,000 of the app’s roughly 2.1 million users may have been affected, according to its November 24 update. The governor’s office disclosed the breach and the shutdown five days after discovery, on November 23.

Investigation underway, no restoration date

The governor’s office said the platform data the intruder reached includes personal information about Coloradans. Investigators are still determining exactly what was taken and whose records were involved.

Officials have not identified the categories of personal information accessed or confirmed whether digital identity credentials themselves were compromised.

OIT says its teams are working to establish the incident’s cause and scope, fix the vulnerability and put protections in place before the app returns. The state has not identified the attacker or described the flaw, and says it has no reason to believe the incident is part of a broader attack. It has not said whether myColorado has suffered a previous breach.

“We know how much Coloradans rely on these services, and we understand how this is frustrating and inconvenient,” said Sarah Tuneberg, Colorado’s chief information officer and OIT executive director. “Protecting our users’ data is our first priority, and we will bring systems back online as quickly as we can once security is restored.”

OIT has not set a restoration date. Affected individuals will be notified directly, with steps to limit the impact, once the investigation concludes.

Digital ID and state services disrupted

myColorado lets residents carry a legally valid digital copy of their driver’s license or state ID, and serves as a gateway to motor vehicle services, parks and wildlife licenses, benefits applications and sales tax information. Those services remain available through individual agency websites and online portals while the app is down, StateScoop reports.

Colorado was an early mover on mobile ID. The state piloted a mobile driver’s license with Gemalto, now part of Thales, in 2017 and made digital IDs available in myColorado in 2019, Biometric Update reported. Its current mobile driver’s license launched in the app in August, according to StateScoop. The state has since extended its credentials to Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet, using the reach of those platforms to drive adoption.

The state has not indicated that credentials stored in those separate wallets were compromised.

In December 2025 the state added a Digital ID Verifier to myColorado, letting businesses and government agencies scan a QR code generated by a resident’s credential to confirm it is authentic. Thales produces both Colorado’s physical licenses and its mobile driver’s licenses. Neither the state nor Thales has said whether any vendor system was involved in the breach.

Breach lands midway through an OIT reset

The incident arrives as OIT works through a strategic reset that its own leadership launched this year. Defending Tuneberg earlier this month, a spokesperson for outgoing Gov. Jared Polis told StateScoop that the governor is proud of her leadership and that the reset aims to align OIT’s operations with “the world’s most admired technology companies.”

The reset’s founding document, the North Star, is unusually blunt about where OIT stood. It says legislative oversight bodies and agency feedback had told OIT directly that it was falling short. It describes an organization that ships code by hand and “learns about outages from the people affected by them” because industry-standard automation, testing and monitoring are missing. Years of deferred maintenance, the document adds, have left a fragile technology stack.

OIT’s August 31 organizational roadmap puts numbers on the problem. Agency directors’ overall satisfaction with OIT services stood at 36 percent in the annual customer survey, against a target of 67 percent by June 30, 2027. The state’s technology life cycle maturity, scored against the NIST-based Nationwide Cybersecurity Review framework, averaged 3.9 out of 7, with a goal of 5 by the same date.

Nothing OIT has disclosed links the shortcomings named in these documents to the myColorado breach.

Security deadlines and a bigger role for myColorado

The roadmap sets security and monitoring milestones that fall on either side of the breach. OIT committed to fast-track remediation of findings from the Office of the State Auditor by December 2026, and to finish standard logging and baseline alerting across its systems by the same month. By June 2027 it aims to run automated monitoring across critical systems and detect 90 percent of outages before users report them. Later milestones include recurring vendor security assessments and automated compliance checks built into software deployment.

The roadmap also casts myColorado as the front door to state government. It schedules a Sign In with myColorado launch with the Family and Medical Leave Insurance program by February 2027 and a minimum viable digital “backpack,” where residents store personal data and consent to sharing it with programs, by June 2027. The Polis spokesperson said a philanthropic partnership, the Colorado Benefits Transformation Fund, is funding prototypes of those tools. The planned expansion would make myColorado an increasingly important gateway to state services, raising the stakes for its security, resilience and availability.

The breach also comes during a change of administration. OIT’s modernization roadmap extends into June 2027 and includes transition planning for Gov.-elect Phil Weiser’s administration, which will inherit responsibility for the program.

What residents can do while myColorado is offline

In the meantime, OIT advises residents to carry physical identification. Eligible users who want a digital option can add their Colorado credential to Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet, which the Colorado DMV lists for use at participating TSA checkpoints. Colorado law still requires residents to carry a physical ID.

Colorado’s November 24 FAQ says that some users can still display previously cached digital IDs while their phones are in airplane mode, although this depends on what information remains stored locally. OIT is posting updates on the myColorado website.

Article Topics

Colorado | cybersecurity | digital ID | digital ID infrastructure | identity infrastructure | mDL (mobile driver's license) | myColorado