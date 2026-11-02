Consultation now open for ISO face biometric data quality standard

Comments are now open on the committee draft (CD) of a review of the international standard for image quality in face biometrics.

ISO/IEC 29794-5 Biometric sample quality – Part 5: Face image data establishes a unified quality score for facial images, along with 27 component quality measures to help inform data analysis and image acquisition processes.

That makes it relevant to passport enrollment and biometric border checks such as those used in the EU Entry/Exit System (EES), SC37 WG 3 Chair Dr. Christoph Busch says in an email notification shared with Biometric Update.

Participation in the consultation is open to any organization through its national standards body.

The effectiveness of biometric data quality scoring has received increasing attention this year. Researchers have found a weaker than expected correlation between quality scores generated by assessment algorithms, like ISO 29794-5 reference implementation OFIQ, and biometric matching results. At the same time, organizations like UNHCR are looking to utilize quality metrics to improve their operations, as explained during a July meeting of the SC37 Working Group 3 and a pair of European Association for Biometrics (EAB) events.

Biometix launched openbq, the open source MOSIP implementation of its BQAT, at MOSIP Connect 2026 this February to expand the availability of biometric data quality metrics.

The consultation on ISO 29794-5 closes on November 16, 2026.

Article Topics

biometric data quality | biometrics | face biometrics | ISO 29794-5 | Open Source Face Image Quality (OFIQ)