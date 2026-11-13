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Cuscal Paymark brings digital age checks to NZ payment terminals

Kiwi Access Card rollout connects NEC's digital credentials with existing retail payment infrastructure
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Cuscal Paymark brings digital age checks to NZ payment terminals
 

The digital Kiwi Access Card is being developed for issuance under New Zealand’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, and Cuscal Paymark is celebrating its role in making it happen.

Biometrics provider NEC has received recognition for its role in partnering with Hospitality New Zealand to make the digital proof of age credential available. But Cuscal Paymark, a leading payments provider in New Zealand, says it provides the “acceptance network” enabling the digital credential to be used with retailers – and is highlighting its role in the rollout.

“Exciting to see our work in digital identity featured in the NZ Herald today,” says a post on the firm’s LinkedIn account, noting a recent profile feature.

The Herald piece quotes Cuscal’s head of digital identity and data Helen Littlewood, who explains that, in practice, the company is like a conduit, “working with the payment terminals that are already sitting on counters all around the country. What we’re doing is adding ID as a capability within that payment terminal.”

That means payments and age checks can be streamlined and connected in a similar way.

Rollout is expected to begin in March 2027, following three years of development work at Paymark, which became Cuscal Paymark after its acquisition by Australia’s Cuscal in May 2026.

Littlewood says she expects adoption of digital credentials to accelerate as people come to see the advantages.

“I think it comes down to utility. The first time someone leaves the house without their driver’s licence and wants to buy a bottle of wine on the way home, they might download it to see how it goes. I think they’ll see that it’s the absolute minimum data required to get access and to be legal for the product they buy.”

Cuscal’s LinkedIn post also shouts out payment terminal provider Skyzer NZ for “building the capability into their payment terminals, helping us take digital ID from possibility to something merchants and consumers can actually use.”

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