Cyberette, bizTops partner to add deepfake detection to LUMIN intelligence system

Cyberette, a media forensics and deepfake detection startup based in Amsterdam, has announced a partnership with forensic software provider bizTops, which a release says will see the former integrate its technology into LUMIN, bizTops’ visual intelligence system for investigating child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Cyberette’s platform identifies suspected manipulation in images, video and audio, highlighting affected regions or timestamps where supported and generating reports for forensic review.

LUMIN helps hotlines and law enforcement agencies analyze large collections of images and video. The updated system is being developed to incorporate Cyberette’s deepfake detection and a CSAM classifier from Rigr AI, alongside a pre-configured Universal Classification Schema.

“AI-generated material adds another layer of complexity to investigations involving child sexual abuse,” says Jos Flury, CEO of bizTops. “By integrating Cyberette’s technology into LUMIN, investigators are better equipped to understand the evidence they’re examining.”

Concern over AI-generated CSAM online is growing. Research by UNICEF, ECPAT International and INTERPOL estimates that at least 1.2 million children across 11 countries had their images manipulated into sexually explicit deepfakes during the preceding year, based on children’s reported experiences.

Investigators must distinguish authentic footage from manipulated imagery and entirely synthetic material, while recognizing that AI-generated content can also depict and harm real children. These distinctions can affect victim identification, evidentiary assessment and the legal response.

Julia Jakimenko, CEO of Cyberette, says that “behind every investigation is the possibility that a real child needs help. AI-generated material makes it harder for investigators to know where to focus their attention, and time spent assessing fake images is time they could be spending identifying children at risk.”

The partnership was announced at the 42nd meeting of the INTERPOL Specialist Group on Crimes Against Children in Lyon, France.

The partnership reflects an expansion of the deepfake detection market expects continued growth in the global market, forecasting total global voice and face deepfake detection checks at more than 6 billion annually in 2026. That rises to 9.9 billion for 2027, when global revenue from voice and face deepfake detection will approach $5 billion.

Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s Deepfake Detection Market Report forecasts more than 6 billion voice and face deepfake detection checks globally in 2026, rising to 9.9 billion in 2027. The Cyberette-bizTops partnership illustrates another application for the technology, although investigative use cases represent a different market from high-volume identity verification.

Article Topics

Cyberette | deepfake detection | forensics | generative AI | video analytics