Cyprus has expanded its Digital Citizen app to allow parents to store their children’s Cypriot ID cards and foreign residents to add their residence documents.

The update also introduces notifications when digital documents approach expiration and allows users to replace expired documents once renewed versions are available.

The government made the announcement on November 17 as the country accelerates the move to transform the app from just a digital document holder into a broader digital credential ecosystem as it prepares for integration with the EU Digital Identity Wallet.

In March, the government emphasized the importance of the digital ID, with authorities urging public organizations to accept it for service delivery to citizens.

The new features follow a September tender for a five-year upgrade of the Digital Citizen app, including its integration with the EU Digital Identity Wallet, as previously reported by Biometric Update.

Among other things, the system upgrade is meant to make it possible for the app to support additional official digital documents, electronic consent for sharing selected data with third parties, QR-verifiable PDF copies, updates to personal information, tracking of government applications, an AI-based digital assistant, and migration to the government G-Cloud. It also includes cybersecurity and disaster recovery infrastructure, and integration with issuers and relying parties within the EUDI Wallet ecosystem. The planned integration is also designed to ensure interoperability so that credentials issued in Cyprus can be presented and verified across other EU member states once the national EUDI Wallet is live.

The move by Cyprus underscores the country’s push to transform the Digital Citizen platform into a front-end environment through which users can easily interact with a much broader credential ecosystem for access to public services. It aligns with the EUDI Wallet initiative which is intended to allow citizens to hold identification data and electronic credentials, share them with third parties with their approval, authenticate themselves, and use qualified electronic signatures to access a wide range of services.

The development also reflects a trend within the EU where member states have been expanding their national digital ID applications, and transforming them into multi-credential wallets ahead of the EUDI Wallet deadline. These efforts are seen in countries including Romania and Germany.

Article Topics

children | Cyprus | Digital Citizen | digital ID | EU Digital Identity Wallet | identity management