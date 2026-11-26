Banks and other regulated businesses in Europe would be able to manage digital identity wallet verification, national electronic ID checks, and biometric identity verification through a single platform under the planned upgrades to Daon‘s TrustX.

The changes would combine credential verification with biometric facial matching and liveness detection to help businesses confirm that the person presenting an identity is its legitimate holder. The improvements would also support identity proofing for qualified electronic signatures.

TrustX would support European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets and national electronic ID schemes alongside other permitted identity verification methods.

The platform would also manage the available verification routes, exception handling, and supporting evidence to allow businesses to maintain consistent identity verification processes across different credential types.

For qualified electronic signature workflows, Daon plans to support identity proofing using NFC-readable chips in passports and identity cards, combined with facial matching and liveness detection.

The checks would support identity proofing for qualified trust service providers (QTSPs) that issue qualified certificates for electronic signatures.

Daon’s existing xProof service received certification against ETSI TS 119 461 V2.1.1 that covers automated and hybrid identity proofing methods. The certification predates the proposed TrustX wallet integrations.

The regulatory changes are approaching on two fronts. Under the EU’s revised eIDAS framework, member states are required to make at least one European Digital Identity Wallet available by the end of 2026.

By the end of 2027, covered private-sector providers will have to accept compliant wallets at the user’s request where strong authentication for online identification is required by law or contract.

Separately, the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation applies from July 10, 2027, harmonizing customer due diligence requirements.

Daon is positioning TrustX to help businesses meet those obligations through a single integration, without requiring separate onboarding processes for each.

Daon also plans to support customer re-verification through a central identity record that connects onboarding to subsequent identity checks.

However, differences in national EUDI Wallet capabilities and outstanding certification requirements remain challenges as Europe approaches its rollout deadline.

Article Topics

biometrics | Daon | digital identity | digital wallets | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) | TrustX