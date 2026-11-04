DDoS attack on DigiD exposes fragility of Dutch government login backbone

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on DigiD, the login Dutch residents use to reach government and many public services, disrupted access for users on Friday, October 30, a day before quarterly VAT returns were due.

Outage tracker Allestoringen.nl logged about 4,500 complaints in 90 minutes, and the services behind DigiD, from the tax office to MijnOverheid, experienced login disruptions. Logius, which runs DigiD, says no personal data was exposed and has filed a police report. The incident is the latest in a run of disruptive attacks on the platform, and it lands just weeks after the government told parliament that attacks on DigiD are becoming more frequent, more complex and more targeted.

Not the first time

On 3 March 2025, a wave of DDoS attacks left DigiD and related Logius services, including MijnOverheid and Digipoort, only partially available on the first full working day for filing annual income tax returns, with about 45,000 outage reports by late morning. It followed a similar attack six weeks earlier. Last Friday’s strike, a day before a VAT deadline, highlights how disruptions can become particularly consequential during tax filing periods.

The pressure has grown in 2026. Answering parliamentary questions on 7 October, State Secretary Van der Burg of the Interior Ministry said DigiD faces DDoS attacks every day and that most are mitigated, but acknowledged that more of them this year have had a real impact. He said he is examining how DigiD can better withstand these more targeted attacks.

On target, yet shaky

The government’s own figures show declining availability. DigiD was available 99.93 percent of the time in 2024, falling to 99.65 percent in 2025 and 99.57 percent through August 2026. All three figures exceed the government’s 99.5 percent availability standard, but planned maintenance within designated windows is excluded from the calculation.

Those scheduled shutdowns are exactly what critics point to. In a September article, Dutch technologist Bert Hubert called DigiD a shaky product with frequent outages that is taken offline for maintenance for six hours at a time, a pause he says caused immediate problems at GP out-of-hours services and emergency departments overnight. He also warned that DigiD runs on a platform operated by a commercial company that could be acquired by parties the government does not trust, and argued it should be brought back onto government-run servers.

Why DigiD matters

For anyone living in the Netherlands, DigiD is hard to avoid. It is the login for taxes, municipalities, benefits, health insurers, medical portals and fines, and newcomers typically meet it within weeks of arriving. That centrality makes it an attractive target: an attacker need not breach the tax office or a hospital portal when overwhelming the single front door shuts them all at once. For a country that has moved so much of public life online, the identity layer has become a single point of failure.

What the government is doing

Earlier in October, Logius and the Belastingdienst ran a joint exercise rehearsing DDoS defence, focused on spotting suspicious traffic, technical response and coordination across organisations. Longer term, the Netherlands Digital Service (NLDD) has no direct role with DigiD for now, but in 2027 it will trial how critical infrastructure such as DigiD could be hosted on a sovereign government cloud. Van der Burg’s review of DigiD’s resilience is still under way.

What to watch next

The immediate questions are who was behind the attack, whether the attacks recur around filing deadlines, and whether DigiD’s full-year availability stays above its own floor.

The bigger thing to watch is the sovereign government cloud. Its design, published for review in August, is an open-source platform run from government data centres, which speaks directly to Hubert’s concern about DigiD’s commercial host. But it targets mid-category applications, and DigiD is anything but. The NLDD’s 2027 work will explore whether critical infrastructure such as DigiD could eventually be hosted on the sovereign government cloud. Such a move could increase government control over hosting and operations, but would not, by itself, prevent DDoS attacks or guarantee greater availability. For users, Friday brought another disruption rather than a reported data breach. The concern is that the interruptions are adding up.

Article Topics

cloud services | DigiD | digital government | digital ID infrastructure | identity infrastructure | Netherlands