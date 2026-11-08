Deepfake CEOs, stolen lawyer identities fuel alleged $129M fraud

A sprawling fraud operation allegedly used AI-generated voices and images to impersonate corporate executives, then stole the identities of lawyers at major international firms to convince employees to authorize millions of dollars in fraudulent transfers.

The scheme, detailed in a federal indictment unsealed November 5, illustrates how synthetic audio and video can be combined with the identities of real legal professionals and familiar corporate procedures to make fraudulent financial instructions appear legitimate.

Federal prosecutors say three men and their co-conspirators targeted thousands of businesses worldwide between July 2024 and February 2026, stealing approximately $129 million by impersonating chief executive officers and attorneys supposedly overseeing confidential corporate transactions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York charged Jacob Soall, 41, of the United Kingdom and Spain; Sharon Hazan, 54, of Israel; and Guy Sheetrit, 42, of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering offenses.

U.S. authorities arrested all three overseas and are seeking their extradition.

How the impersonation scheme worked

According to the indictment, the conspirators began by identifying accounting employees with authority to approve large wire transfers.

They then sent messages through an electronic signature service, such as DocuSign, purportedly from the company’s CEO. The messages described confidential transactions, often corporate acquisitions, and instructed employees to sign nondisclosure agreements.

The conspirators subsequently arranged telephone or video calls using AI technology to reproduce the CEO’s voice and, in some instances, image.

Once employees accepted the executive’s identity, the purported CEO directed them to an attorney at an international law firm supposedly managing the transaction. That attorney was another impersonation.

Prosecutors say the conspirators generally appropriated the identities of actual lawyers working in the European offices of major international law firms, creating apparently independent confirmation of the transaction from someone whose professional credentials could potentially be verified.

The supposed attorney reinforced the need for secrecy and instructed employees to transfer money into accounts controlled by the conspirators.

The attacks did not require compromising biometric authentication systems. Instead, synthetic voices and images exploited employees’ recognition of familiar people, making impersonation appear to be confirmation of identity.

The indictment does not identify the AI models or deepfake generation services used.

Millions stolen, one transfer stopped

One incident illustrates how far the deception could progress before being interrupted.

In October 2024, conspirators targeted a major New York investment bank, impersonating its CEO and an attorney to induce a transfer of approximately $2.85 million.

The employee authorized the payment, but the bank’s back office stopped the transfer before the funds were released.

In November 2024, FinCEN warned financial institutions about the growing use of AI-generated deepfakes in identity fraud and financial crime.

Other organizations were less fortunate.

Prosecutors identified six successful thefts, including $11.58 million from a British fintech company, $5.24 million from a Florida pet food company, $4.83 million from a Missouri hospital system, $4.64 million from a Massachusetts mutual fund company, $2.97 million from a California hospital system, and $2.68 million from a Rhode Island bank.

The six identified losses total approximately $32 million, a fraction of the $129 million prosecutors attribute to the broader scheme.

Prosecutors say the stolen proceeds were routed through bank accounts in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia before being converted into cryptocurrency to conceal their origins.

Soall allegedly handled attorney impersonations from the United Kingdom and maintained a handwritten script titled “Lawyer Call,” designed partly to discourage employees from discussing supposed transactions with colleagues.

Hazan and Sheetrit allegedly helped launder the proceeds.

Sheetrit’s attorneys have said their client had no involvement in the scheme and that his cybersecurity experience did not establish criminal responsibility.

The defendants face seven counts, including two aggravated identity theft charges separately addressing the alleged misuse of executives’ and attorneys’ identifying information.

All three are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The alleged operation combined synthetic executive impersonations with real professional identities and familiar corporate procedures, creating several layers of apparent legitimacy around fraudulent payment instructions.

The investment bank’s intervention shows the value of independent financial controls when conventional signs of identity and authority can no longer be trusted.

Article Topics

AI fraud | deepfake detection | deepfakes | financial crime | identity theft | synthetic identity fraud