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Dermalog joins NIST FastCAP list for contactless fingerprint biometrics

Company joins 13 other qualified vendors as NIST advances testing for contactless tenprint capture
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Dermalog joins NIST FastCAP list for contactless fingerprint biometrics
 

German biometrics provider Dermalog has qualified for the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Fast Capture (FastCAP) program, which evaluates technologies for capturing all ten fingerprints without physical contact with a scanner. The company met the requirements outlined in NIST Special Publication 500-339.

Contactless fingerprints can differ in shape and scale from those collected using conventional scanners. This makes them harder to match against existing records.

NIST’s FastCAP program evaluates whether contactless images meet the quality requirements for use with conventional fingerprint systems.

Qualification demonstrates that Dermalog’s contactless capture technology meets NIST’s requirements for participation in further testing of interoperability with conventional fingerprint systems. Potential applications include mobile enrollment and field identification without conventional contact-based scanners.

Dermalog already offers smartphone-based contactless fingerprint recognition and has partnered with ID Centric to develop digital identity solutions for government and enterprise customers.

NIST identified 12 qualifying vendors from 18 participants in August. The list has since expanded to 14, including Dermalog, alongside providers such as Thales, Idemia and Tech5. The agency is preparing a second phase of testing to further develop its qualification framework.

Dermalog also develops conventional fingerprint scanners. Its FBI Appendix F-certified TF60 tenprint scanner passed Fime Level 2 presentation attack detection testing, recording no successful spoofing attempts.

The company also achieved one of the fastest processing times in NIST’s separate Slap Fingerprint Segmentation evaluation, which assesses fingerprint segmentation software.

Dermalog identifies mobile identity verification, remote enrollment, and civil registration as potential applications for its contactless technology.

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