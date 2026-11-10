DHS readies $100M identity access contract as Icepick leak exposes security stakes

Less than two weeks after a massive leak exposed the identities, organizational relationships, and email group affiliations of more than 40,000 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel, the department is preparing a sole-source contract worth as much as $100 million for the systems and services that govern who gets access to its networks, what privileges they retain, and when that access is revoked.

The procurement comes against a longer-running problem. DHS’s own auditors have repeatedly found that components failed to promptly shut off former employees’ accounts, remove permissions from personnel who changed jobs, and properly govern privileged access.

Those findings do not establish how the recently published “Icepick” data was obtained, and no evidence shows that DHS’s Identity, Credentialing, and Access Management (ICAM) contractor caused the exposure.

But the leak has demonstrated why the underlying identity layer can itself be sensitive intelligence.

The Icepick files include personnel identities, contact information, job titles, supervisors, and tens of thousands of email and identity group names.

A Biometric Update analysis found that those relationships can be combined to map offices and organizational structures and link personnel to investigative, surveillance, technology, and undercover-related functions.

That makes DHS’s next major ICAM procurement more than an administrative IT renewal.

The department’s acquisition forecast says it intends to establish a new 12-month, sole-source blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for ICAM services with incumbent Dignari LLC. DHS puts the potential value at between $50 million and $100 million.

DHS lists Nov. 20 as the estimated solicitation release date and Dec. 12, 2027, as the anticipated contract completion date. A downloadable DHS forecast table rounds the displayed range to $50 million to $99 million, but the underlying online record specifies $100 million as the upper range.

The procurement was published Oct. 22, less than a week before the Icepick files became public.

The services include identity and attribute management, credential issuance and revocation, authentication, automated account provisioning, user-account recertification, access revocation, and continuous monitoring – many of the same control functions that federal auditors have repeatedly found deficient.

DHS’s inspector general has repeatedly documented weaknesses in the processes meant to ensure people receive only the system access they need and lose it when they leave or change jobs.

In a 2023 audit of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the DHS Office of Inspector General (IG) found that ICE “did not consistently implement effective access controls” over its network and information systems.

Of 190 former ICE personnel examined, 159 – 84 percent – retained access beyond their final workday.

Some accounts remained accessible for considerably longer. Twenty-five still had access at least 45 days after separation.

The watchdog found another problem when people stayed at ICE but changed jobs.

Auditors identified 6,134 employees who transferred between ICE offices during a one-year period. They examined 39 special agents who had moved from supervisory to nonsupervisory positions and found that all 39 still retained supervisory permissions in ICE’s Investigative Case Management system.

ICE lacked a formal process to identify transferred personnel whose privileges needed reconsideration, according to the IG.

The audit also found that 116 general user accounts had mistakenly received permissions allowing them to interact with sensitive security accounts through Active Directory functions, potentially enabling privilege escalation even though those users had no mission need for the access.

And 549 of 1,509 enabled ICE service accounts – 36 percent – were configured with passwords that did not expire as DHS policy required.

The watchdog concluded that insufficient internal controls and oversight had exposed ICE networks and systems to potential compromise.

The problem was not confined to ICE.

A subsequent IG review combining audits of ICE, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that all three components failed to consistently remove or modify access when personnel separated or transferred.

Across the three agencies, auditors found that 520 former employees whose accounts they examined retained access beyond their last workday. The IG found that, on average, 64 percent of separated personnel in its samples still had unnecessary access.

Auditors also found no evidence that access had been reviewed or unnecessary privileges removed for 3,700 employees who transferred positions.

Those findings go directly to identity lifecycle management – knowing who a user is, what that person should be allowed to reach, recognizing when the person’s status changes and automatically changing or terminating access accordingly.

ICE told the inspector general it was implementing an Account Lifecycle Management system to automate these processes.

The agency said the system would help identify employees who separated or transferred roles and trigger appropriate changes to accounts and access control lists.

The IG said its recommendations would remain open until ICE demonstrated that the automated lifecycle-management system and related controls had been implemented.

Among the services the department now says it needs are automated provisioning, user-account recertification, access revocation and continuous monitoring – functions that address the same basic lifecycle questions auditors repeatedly found DHS components were not reliably answering.

The new ICAM agreement would continue a contracting relationship dating to 2021, when DHS awarded Dignari BPA 70RDAD21A00000010.

The original agreement included a 12-month base period and four one-year options through June 13, 2026, and covered program and project management, engineering, and technical expertise. DHS identified Dignari as the sole awardee.

Ernst & Young (EY) acquired Dignari in October 2024, and says its Dignari team continues to support DHS Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 programs and has developed DHS prototypes incorporating facial recognition, Personal Identity Verification, and Common Access Cards for authentication and access control.

DHS is not describing the new agreement as an audit-remediation contract, and the acquisition forecast does not tie it to the Icepick exposure. Nor does the public record establish that the inspector general identified deficiencies in systems managed by Dignari.

Article Topics

DHS | digital identity | Dignari | identity access management (IAM) | identity security | procurement | U.S. Government