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Digi Yatra expands international biometric trials to 7 Indian airports

International trials extend Digi Yatra beyond domestic flights, with SITA SmartPath supporting biometric processing at Bengaluru
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security
Digi Yatra expands international biometric trials to 7 Indian airports
 

Digi Yatra is expanding facial biometric passenger processing to international departures at seven Indian airports, extending a platform previously limited to domestic travel.

At Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), one of the seven participating airports, SITA‘s SmartPath technology is supporting the trial for eligible international travelers.

The trial will link passengers’ e-passport-based digital credentials with participating airline and airport systems, while existing immigration, security and regulatory checks remain unchanged. The system was developed in collaboration with government agencies and partners including IndiGo, Air India, SITA and Digi Yatra.

“At BLR Airport, we have taken a phased approach to building a biometric-enabled travel ecosystem, with interoperability and passenger-controlled data at its core,” said George Fanthorne, chief technical officer at Bengaluru International Airport Limited. According to SITA, SmartPath has reduced boarding times by around 30 percent at busy airports.

Airports in Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai will be trialing Digi Yatra’s face biometrics for international passengers. The trials will run to December for eligible Indian nationals with e-passports on select international flights with Air India and IndiGo.

Feedback from this trial will be used for a broader rollout next year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said as reported by The Economic Times. Separately, Digi Yatra plans to expand its domestic coverage to another 25 airports by 2027. Eligible Indian passengers will create an e-passport-based verifiable credential through the Digi Yatra mobile app, which will be stored in their Digi Yatra digital wallet.

“Interoperability with global frameworks such as IATA’s One ID and ICAO’s Public Key Directory will be an important part of this journey, helping explore how e-passport-based digital credentials can enable seamless journeys across borders, while keeping passenger consent and privacy central to experience,” said Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi.

Air New Zealand and Hong Kong International Airport are among the first to gain One ID Certification, which gives airlines, airports and governments “assurance that an organization’s use of digital identity and biometrics meets IATA’s global One ID standards.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) just released the 2026 Global Passenger Survey, which found growing passenger acceptance of biometric identity verification. Some six in ten passengers report experiencing biometrics at least once in the past 12 months, and satisfaction with biometrics continues to climb, with 87 percent saying they are happy with the experience. Seventy-eight percent of travelers say they would be willing to share their biometric information if it means they can skip showing a passport or boarding pass at airport checkpoints.

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