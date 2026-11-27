Germany plans to let drivers show their license on a phone from mid-December, using the same federal app that already holds digital vehicle registration documents. The digital license will initially be valid only in Germany.

That gives the Federal Motor Transport Authority’s i-Kfz app a head start on Germany’s broader digital ID rollout. The Bundesrat says the country’s European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, d-you, is due January 2, 2027. Its rollout summary gives no date for adding the driving license.

That may be a missed opportunity to prioritize d-you and enable its full potential, says author Christian Wölbert in an opinion piece for Heise. Wölbert argues that “d-you is a much more important project” than i-Kfz in terms of legality and scope: EU law requires Germany to offer an EUDI Wallet, and d-you will allow people to do much more than just prove their eligibility to drive, extending into identity verification and biometric use cases. “If d-you delivers on its promised ecosystem in a secure, privacy-compliant way, its potential is many times greater than i-Kfz’s,” he writes.

Wölbert believes a digital driver’s license is the right tool to stimulate adoption – even if i-Kfz is moving (slightly) faster on the mDL file. “It shouldn’t hurt the Transport Ministry’s pride if the digital driver’s license launches in d-you and i-Kfz at the same time,” he says, “and an isolated solution like i-Kfz doesn’t make sense in the long run if the goal is to take the EUDI Wallet concept seriously.”

What d-you will support

The Bundesrat approved Germany’s digital wallet law in November. It says d-you is intended to support identity and age checks, bank account opening and signing contracts.

The Bundesrat’s rollout summary says the d-you wallet is “intended to provide centralized access to administrative services, banking transactions, and online contracts without requiring additional identification procedures.” Efficiency, convenience, privacy and interoperability across the EU are core objectives.

Until i-Kfz can display the license holder’s photo, drivers using the digital license will still need to carry an ID card or passport. Registering a vehicle in i-Kfz requires an electronic ID card (eID) for identity verification.

Italy has taken a different route, making legally valid digital driving licenses available through its public IT-Wallet in the IO government services app.

Article Topics

d‑you | digital ID | digital wallets | Germany | mDL (mobile driver's license)