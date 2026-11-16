A World Bank diagnostic of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) has found that although all 21 countries in the region have foundational ID systems, only 10 have full digital ID capabilities supporting secure remote authentication. This gap, per the report, limits the potential of digital systems to improve economic growth and the delivery of public and private sector services.

The report, titled Digital Public Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth: A Regional Assessment for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP), analyzes DPI maturity in these countries grouped in three tiers, namely high-income, middle-income, and low-income or fragile states.

It finds yawning gaps in digital ID availability, integration, adoption and use as wealthier nations maintain advanced digital systems while low-income and conflict-affected areas struggle to establish basic data-sharing platforms and digital identity tools.

Published in November, the report, which is the Bank’s first region-wide assessment of DPI in that part of the world, describes what it terms a digital paradox. It states that despite the expansion of connectivity, internet availability, digital government portals, and other infrastructure, productive use of digital tools remains among the lowest in the world due to fragmentation.

The report says the findings are based on primary research collected between August 2025 and February 2026, as well as secondary datasets primarily from 2025, meaning some figures may not reflect subsequent developments.

Apart from DPI, the assessment touches on e-signatures, digital payments, data-sharing platforms, and the legal and institutional environments needed for effective DPI implementation.

Seventeen countries have launched unified government service portals, but only five, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the UAE, offer the full range of integrated transactional functions assessed by the World Bank.

For the high-income group of countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the report notes near-universal internet access, mature digital ID coverage, operational real-time payments, and high-volume data-sharing platforms. However, it highlights the need to deepen DPI integration, close gender usage gaps, and advance regional cross-border interoperability.

Middle-income nations like Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and Pakistan have an “integration deficit” as their biggest challenge, according to the report. They also face issues in the area of back-end registry integration for service portals, weak data protection enforcement and a lack of operational Certificate Authorities for e-signature legislation.

With regard to low-income countries and fragile and conflict-affected settings, including Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Libya, remote digital ID capabilities, national data-sharing platforms, and Fast Payment Systems (FPS) are largely absent.

Country-specific examples

Going by the report, Saudi Arabia sits among the best-performing nations in the region. The country has more than 99 percent foundational ID coverage thanks to its Nafath system, while digital ID adoption is also near-universal. Saudi Arabia has more than 99 percent foundational ID coverage and near-universal digital ID adoption, with its Nafath platform providing authentication for government services.

In the United Arab Emirates, UAE Pass, with 79 percent of account ownership, is used as the authentication backbone for access to digital government services. It integrates directly with the UAE Government Service Bus (GSB), which connects 245 public and 48 private entities, processing over 2.6 billion API transactions. The UAE Pass digital ID platform is used by more than 12.5 million people to complete authentication, sign documents and access a wide range of government and private-sector services.

Bahrain’s eKey 2.0 system supports remote biometric authentication and has achieved near-universal digital ID coverage among adults, enabling them to access services including bank account opening, tax filing, civil registration, land records, vehicle registration, and social benefit applications.

For countries with low digital ID capability and adoption, Jordan can be cited. It has operational remote digital ID capabilities powered by the Sanad, but only 19 percent of adults hold an online digital ID, and only 10 percent have actually used it. It also presents a wide gender gap, with 23 percent of men holding a digital ID as opposed to 15 percent of women. However, as of October, the government said the adoption of the digital government platform had reached more than 3.3 million activated digital identities and the government recently announced a World Bank grant to expand the platform to businesses and integrate AI-powered features.

Morocco is another example. The country has about 99 percent of foundational ID coverage but digital ID remains low at fewer than 25 percent of adults, according to the findings. However, there are efforts to enhance the digital capability of the ID system with the introduction of an online portal for ID applications.

Egypt currently has its Haweya digital ID system under design, while Pakistan’s Pak ID is in a pilot. Pakistan also showed one of the biggest gender gaps for foundational ID at eight percentage points. Digital payment usage is at just 24.6 percent.

The need for an integrated stack

According to the report, the value of digital ID grows when it is connected to payments, data sharing, and services that create real utility. DPI components are meant to work as a system, not as standalone silos, and their combined value depends on how well they connect.

In many cases, the report found that the foundational ID systems of the countries were not connected with the other components of digital public infrastructure, which makes access to digital services difficult.

Closing the gaps therefore, according to the study, requires completing the digital public infrastructure stack by integrating existing components.

Another key recommendation is for countries to transform digital government platforms into one-stop shops where portals are not just “directories of links” but effective transactional platforms with single sign-on (SSO), automated data consent, integrated payments, and back-end registry interoperability.

Apart from the integrated stack, the report also calls for the strengthening of whole-of-government coordination and data governance for DPI systems, making e-signature operational, and designing explicitly for gender equality and fragile contexts.

As far as fragile countries are concerned, the recommendation is to build durable foundations which should include basic legal frameworks such as data protection laws, civil registries, and portable and offline-capable digital ID and payment tools that are resilient to institutional disruption and low connectivity.

A problem beyond MENAAP

The World Bank’s latest global ID4D data shows that the problem of limited digital capabilities for foundational ID systems is not limited to this region.

Per the report, approximately 800 million people globally still lack official identification, while at least 2.8 billion lack access to a government-recognized digital ID for secure online transactions.

The figures show that the challenge is not only about getting people into foundational ID systems, but also about giving those identities practical value in the digital environment.

MENAAP World Bank findings come as a wakeup call for countries across Africa and other developing regions that are working to close foundational ID gaps while building digital credentials and authentication systems that can support access to online public and private services.

Article Topics

Afghanistan | Africa | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Middle East | Pakistan | World Bank