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Digital Veteran Card reaches 23K in first year as rare, modest UK ID success

Will the digital wallet it is stored in be DVS-certified? Should it be?
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Digital Veteran Card reaches 23K in first year as rare, modest UK ID success
 

The UK is up to 23,000 digital Veteran Cards downloaded in their first year, while the digital driving licence (known elsewhere as an mDL) and any other credentials for the national digital ID wallet remain stuck on 0.

The HM Armed Forces Veteran Card provides a government-issued photo ID for identity verification purposes, as well as proving veterans’ entitlements to discounts at shops, restaurants and a wide range of service providers. The optional digital version launched in October of 2025 as a credential veterans with a physical card can apply for and store in the GOV.UK One Login app.

The government said when the digital version was unveiled that more than 300,000 physical Veteran Cards had been issued in the UK.

The UK government took the occasion of Remembrance Sunday to extol the advantages of the Veteran Card and encourage veterans to sign up for it. The announcement includes a message from a Tower of London Yeoman Warder on the benefits available to veterans and the ease of accessing them through the digital ID.

“We’re determined to make it easier for veterans to access the support and entitlements they deserve,” says Veterans Minister Calvin Bailey MP in the announcement.

Fault lines in digital ID system structure

October of 2025 was a confusing time for digital identity in the UK, and the digital Veteran Card was launched within weeks of then-PM Keir Starmer’s ill-considered announcement of a mandatory national digital ID. The digital Veteran Card was the first credential issued for storage in the GOV.UK digital wallet app, and the plan for other credentials to join it remains unsettled.

The Digital Verification Service (DVS) Trust Framework graduated to statutory footing in December, 2025, but digital identity law specialist Richard Oliphant pointed out in a recent LinkedIn post that structural tensions remain between it and the GOV.UK system.

The GOV.UK wallet app is supposed to be certified to the DVS Framework, but since the wallet’s issuer (Government Digital Service) and the certification authority (OfDIA) sit within the same government department, raising potential concerns about the structural independence of any compliance evaluation.

The commercial prospects of DVS-certified businesses could be threatened by the government-issued wallet if they do not have equal footing in terms of both credential equivalence and cost. Oliphant also cautions that more integration is needed between the DVS Framework and trust services under UK eIDAS to ensure interoperability and economic benefits.

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