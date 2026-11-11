ECOWAS sets January deadline for regional acceptance of biometric ID card

ECOWAS member states have agreed to recognize the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) as a valid travel document across the region from 1 January 2027.

The Freetown Declaration marks another step in the Economic Community of West African States’ efforts to facilitate travel across national borders using a common biometric identity credential.

The declaration means member states will accept a valid ENBIC, issued by any ECOWAS country, as proof of identity and community citizenship at official border crossings. The commitment applies even if the issuing country has not yet completed a nationwide rollout of the card.

ECOWAS has made a long-running effort to make the biometric identity card a plank of regional mobility. Immigration authorities will now be required to put in place procedures, staff training and technical capabilities to recognize and verify ENBICs issued by other member states.

ECOWAS is ramping up efforts to build public awareness and expand adoption of the card across West Africa. Seven countries — including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Benin, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone — have already launched the biometric credential.

The declaration also calls on member states to coordinate with national identity authorities, submit ENBIC rollout plans with target dates to the ECOWAS Commission by December 2030, and extend coverage to border communities and citizens living abroad. Governments were urged to keep the card affordable and accessible and to link issuance with national civil registration systems.

A key challenge now will be implementation. While several countries have rolled out the card, recognition at border crossings depends on the availability of verification equipment, trained personnel and connectivity.

The Heads of Immigration asked the ECOWAS Commission to accelerate work on common technical standards and a regional verification mechanism, while reporting annually on rollout progress and border acceptance.

Regional authorities have been working towards mutual recognition at air, land and sea borders. ECOWAS comprises 12 member states. The Freetown Declaration was adopted at the tenth Annual Meeting of ECOWAS Heads of Immigration, held November 3–4 in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

At the meeting, Sharon Dimanche, the International Organization for Migration’s chief of mission for Nigeria and ECOWAS, said harmonized travel documents and border procedures could facilitate movement and strengthen border security.

The progress of the Freetown Declaration will be reviewed at future meetings of ECOWAS immigration authorities as the bloc works towards making the biometric card a fully recognized travel credential across West Africa.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric identification | biometrics | border management | cross border identity verification | ECOWAS | identity document | West Africa digital ID