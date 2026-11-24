The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has published an opinion on the proposal for the EU Keeping Internet Digital Spaces Accountable and Trustworthy Act, or EU KIDS Act.

Opinion 36/2026 sees the EDPS expressing strong support for the objectives of “protecting children online and preventing regulatory fragmentation in the EU single market.”

While a number of EU member states have explored or developed online safety legislation addressing risks to youth and imposing requirements for biometric age assurance or similarly robust measures, EU leadership recently urged individual countries to pause their efforts and instead wait for the EU’s unified policy to take effect, to avoid a patchwork of national regulations.

The EDPS says an EU-level response is necessary to avoid such fragmentation. Its goal is cohesion and consistency across the bloc, and across the spectrum of digital services: “while recognizing that the Proposal aims to address certain online services in particular,” it says, “the EDPS recommends harmonizing the age of consent for personal data processing in relation to all information society services in order to enhance coherence between the Proposal and the GDPR.”

ZKPs, privacy by design among preferred tools for online safety



On age assurance, the EDPS “very much welcomes the requirement that, in line with the EDPB Statement on Age Assurance, solutions for age assurance and verification of parental responsibility may not enable the identification of users nor be used to locate, track, target, advertise to or profile them.” Age assurance solutions, be they age verification or age estimation tools, should be “based on state-of-the-art privacy-enhancing technologies including zero knowledge proof.”

“Age assurance must respect individuals’ fundamental rights, be implemented in a risk-based and proportionate manner and the best interests of the child should be a primary consideration.”

Since the stakes are high, and involve potential interference with fundamental rights, the opinion emphasizes the “utmost importance” of accounting for circumvention of age assurance tech.

Likewise for proportionality: it urges legislators to “carefully consider which specific features of the services in scope of the Proposal effectively require use of age assurance as means to mitigate the risks for minors in particular and which risks could be effectively addressed by imposing safety by design measures that benefit all users, in combination with alternative measures such as additional reporting functionalities for minors, complementary tools for,guardians and digital literacy initiatives.”

That points to an increasing push for safety at the design level – which, the EDPS argues, should protect both kids and adults. While risks stemming from addictive design, recommender systems, safe settings and economic transactions on online services are generally higher for children than for adults, “both should be appropriately protected.”

“This is particularly true for users that are vulnerable due to their age, credulity, disability, or any specific misfortune or circumstance of such gravity as to impair their judgment. Against this background, the EDPS recommends considering extending certain protections envisaged by the Proposal to all users of the covered services, regardless of their age.”

While that assertion could lead to further concerns about privacy, surveillance and free speech, it is a significant acknowledgement that what have thus far been framed as efforts to protect youth are gradually shifting to address how platform design has engineered harm across the user spectrum.

Thumbs down on algorithmic age estimation

The Opinion ultimately hedges on age assurance with the statement that “age assurance and parental verification obligations under the Proposal should only enter into application when the privacy-preserving solutions envisaged by Proposal are effectively available across the EU.”

It also downgrades age estimation mechanisms. “Generally speaking, age estimation is less precise than age verification and it may also entail a higher degree of interference with users’ fundamental rights to privacy and data protection,” it says, recommending that the EU proposal expressly exclude “algorithmic age estimation methods and other intrusive practices from the age assurance solutions permitted under the Proposal.”

“Age estimation should only be allowed as an alternative where sufficient safeguards are in place to ensure they do not lower the level of privacy, safety and security of individuals,” the opinion says.

The opinion is less categorical in its concluding recommendations, however. While its analysis calls for excluding algorithmic age estimation methods, recommendation 25 would allow age estimation where sufficient safeguards protect privacy, safety and security. The distinction leaves some uncertainty about precisely which technologies the EDPS believes should remain permissible.

Tony Allen’s opinion is that EDPS should be more precise

This is among statements from the EDPS with which Tony Allen, executive director of the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS), takes umbrage. In a post on LinkedIn, Allen welcomes the Opinion’s “emphasis on necessity, proportionality, data minimisation and privacy-preserving age assurance,” but raises “concerns about some of the technical assumptions underlying the Opinion.”

Among these is the assumption that age estimation technology is a single thing. Age estimation, says Allen, is not a single technology. “The Opinion groups together facial age estimation based on physiological characteristics and behavioural inference based on online activities and profiling. These have very different privacy, performance and risk characteristics. Calling for algorithmic age estimation to be prohibited without distinguishing between these methods seems unnecessarily broad.”

Allen also contends that ZKPs, cited repeatedly by the EDPS as a privacy ideal, are not a universal solution. “They can demonstrate an age-related claim without disclosing unnecessary information, but cannot establish whether the underlying age determination was accurate. A cryptographically valid proof of an incorrect age claim is still an incorrect age claim.”

His argument steers into the continuous verification lane in asserting that age assurance is an end-to-end process, in which “establishing age, presenting a claim, integrating the result into a service and preventing circumvention all matter.” Moreover, “account sharing, credential misuse and evolving circumvention techniques mean passing an age check at registration does not necessarily establish continuing compliance.”

The EDPS itself acknowledges the distinction in a footnote, noting that a zero-knowledge proof cannot establish the accuracy of an estimated age. The disagreement is therefore less about that technical limitation than about which age assurance methods should be permitted under the legislation.

It’s all in the standard, should legislators care to read it

Allen expresses disappointment that the Opinion ignores the existence of ISO/IEC 27566-1:2025, the international framework for age-assurance systems (which he helped draft). The point of the standard is to establish exactly the kinds of distinctions and technical characteristics that get muddied in the EDPS Opinion, and Allen believes “it would have been helpful if the EDPS had drawn upon this work before recommending restrictions on particular technologies.”

“We should insist upon strong privacy safeguards, necessity, proportionality and data minimisation. Europe should build upon the international standards framework that already exists, rather than inadvertently narrow the range of effective, privacy-preserving solutions available.”

Recommendations highlight proportionality, question scope

The EDPS closes its opinion with a list of 34 recommendations. It repeats that age assurance and parental verification obligations should “only enter into application once the privacy-preserving solutions envisaged by Proposal are available across the EU.”

Other recommendations urge lawmakers to clarify legal basis for the processing of personal data and harmonize the age of consent for personal data processing in information society services across the EU.

However, the major points are that age assurance should be necessary and proportional to risk, that it should prioritize the best interests of the child, and should assess which risks “could be effectively addressed by imposing only safety by design measures that benefit all users.”

TikTok completes testing on EU age assurance tool

TikTok says it has completed technical testing of what it calls the EU Digital Identity Wallet, examining how the technology could operate within its age assurance system. Although the company references the European Commission’s age verification blueprint, it does not specify whether the testing involved a national EUDI Wallet implementation. TikTok described the results as encouraging and said it would continue working with the Commission on potential future use.

Article Topics

Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | biometric age estimation | biometrics | EU age verification | EU KIDS Act | European Data Protection Board (EDPB)