Emptech has delivered a new-generation biometric ID card and digital identity wallet for Tanzania, bringing upgraded document security and mobile identity capabilities to the country’s national identification system.

The new digital identity infrastructure was unveiled during a ceremony on November 18, presided over by the country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Emptech Chairman and CEO Sean Zheng, together with other government officials and executives from the company, attended the ceremony.

The new national ID card incorporates Emptech’s proprietary Multi-Layer Personalization (MLP) technology, combining laser engraving with full-color personalization and layered security features. It also uses the company’s PhotonShield optical security technology, designed to produce color-shifting effects that make counterfeiting more difficult.

Importance of upgraded infrastructure

Speaking during the ceremony, Nchemba underscored the critical importance of the upgraded identity infrastructure and the government’s continuous investment.

“The government aims to ensure these investments deliver visible results in the everyday lives of Tanzanians,” he stated, adding that the objective is to provide infrastructure that can improve public service delivery and reduce the need for several identification cards.

NIDA Director General James Kaji explained the technological changes to the national ID card, saying the main idea was to “enable citizens to use their identity across different services more safely and conveniently.”

The redesigned card doubles the number of digital application slots from four to eight, allowing for the phased addition of services including health insurance, driver’s licenses and transport. NIDA is also expanding its card-personalization capacity with five machines capable of producing a combined 2,800 cards per hour.

Authorities say another key aspect of the new system is improving the issuance of ID numbers to newborns.

NIDA Wallet

The launch also introduced the NIDA Wallet, a citizen-facing mobile gateway that extends Tanzania’s national identity system to mobile phones. The wallet is designed to facilitate secure access to services for eligible users by making it easier for them to present their digital credentials, manage identity-related authorizations and connect with participating services.

NIDA has explained that as time goes on, services will be integrated into the wallet. The platform is also designed to support authentication, digital credential management, controlled information sharing and interoperability.

With the wallet, Tanzania joins a growing number of African countries introducing digital identity wallets alongside their national ID systems. Malawi, for example, launched its Nzika digital ID wallet in September, allowing citizens to access and manage credentials including national IDs, birth certificates, marriage certificates and death certificates.

The Tanzania launch is the latest identity document project involving Emptech in Africa after the company supplied Burkina Faso’s new-generation biometric passport and delivered a similar project for Mali.

Identity as driver of Tanzania’s digital transformation push

The rollout of the redesigned national digital ID cards in Tanzania comes amid the country’s ongoing digital transformation efforts. The government is relying on national identity infrastructure as a foundation for expanding access to services. However, there remains a concern about uncollected ID cards piling up at NIDA offices.

Last month, NIDA reported that Tanzania had issued 23.7 million NINs, locally known as Jamii Namba, while millions of printed cards remained uncollected. Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said in September that about 2.02 million printed cards were still awaiting collection, but the number has since dropped to about 1.82 million.

Officials have said some citizens do not see the need to collect their physical cards because their ID numbers already give them access to services.

This has prompted the government to consider measures that would require service seekers to present their physical cards alongside their ID numbers, in an effort to encourage collection, according to Pan African Vision.

The card-collection challenge is not unique to Tanzania. It was discussed in a recent Biometric Update interview, in which identity expert Jaume Dubois argued that governments should reconsider mass pre-printing of cards when the underlying identity number already provides the utility people need.

Meanwhile, in the long run, NIDA says it hopes to make the national ID usable as a travel document, with plans to pursue agreements with East and Central African countries to enable cross-border acceptance.

Article Topics

Africa | digital wallets | Emperor Technology | Jamii Namba | national ID | National Identification Authority (NIDA) | Tanzania