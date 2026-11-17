AI investment has transformed the technology industry. Now, according to Entrust, it is helping transform identity fraud into a professionalized industry of its own.

According to the Entrust 2027 Identity Fraud Report, fraud is becoming industrialized and deployed at scale to such a degree that it is becoming “a professional, high-growth industry.” Deepfakes, injection attacks, and social engineering are proving to be an effective and lucrative recipe for fraud – and an enticing business model.

“The big story is that fraud has become a professional operation,” says Simon Horswell, senior fraud specialist manager at Entrust. While the report finds that overall fraud appears to be declining, increased sophistication enabled by AI means the game itself is changing. Fraud doesn’t look like it used to, and the model is shifting, as fraud-as-a-service becomes increasingly common, allowing anyone to buy fraud services like a phone plan.

“Fraudsters are investing in better templates, stolen credentials, and specialized skills to make attacks more convincing. AI is accelerating this shift, helping fraudsters scale operations and target multiple points across the identity lifecycle.”

Deepfakes, injections and lies make for potent fraud cocktail

Headlining numbers show deepfake attacks increasing 165 percent year over year, averaging one every three minutes. Financial services accounted for 94 percent of deepfakes detected by Entrust globally. Injection attack volume rose 224 percent. Advanced identity fraud more than tripled, at 268 percent. Overall document fraud declined 19 percent, but sophisticated document fraud increased 1,870 percent. And deepfakes against digital-first banks exploded, surging 714 percent.

The figures are based on identity verification activity processed by Entrust between September 2025 and September 2026, rather than fraud across the wider market.

Horswell says deepfake tools are getting faster, easier to use and better. “That raises the stakes for financial institutions where a successfully passed identity check can open the door to far more than one fraudulent transaction.” Injection attacks bypass the check altogether, and can use genuine identity and biometric data obtained through scams, coercion or breaches. “Banks need to deploy layered defenses that can assess the authenticity of identity media alongside the person, device, and behavior across each interaction.”

The most toxic element is social engineering, which directly targets people’s trust. Reported social engineering attempts rose 520 percent in 2026 – the fastest-growing attack method in the report. “As document and biometric controls improve, attackers have started targeting the people using them,” it says. “Rather than trying to trick the technology, they may manipulate a legitimate customer or employee into completing the action for them.”

Deepfake problem is global, demands layered defenses

Regionally, the Americas recorded the highest fraud rate and fastest pace of change. Here, deepfake attacks increased a whopping 2,200 percent. That said, Europe remains the epicenter for deepfake attacks, recording the highest share of sophisticated ID fraud attempts (43 percent) and the largest regional share of deepfake attacks (61 percent).

Tony Ball, CEO at Entrust, sums up the report by confirming a broader industry trend: “the future of identity security is moving beyond one-time checks toward continuous trust throughout the identity lifecycle.” The report elaborates: “as fraud moves across the identity lifecycle, trust needs to be reinforced during authentication, reverification, account recovery, credential changes, and other high-risk moments.”

“Doing that requires many layers of protection working together, including identity verification, biometrics, device intelligence, and continuous behavioral monitoring. One control cannot address every attack, making multiple signals and layers of protection critical.”

Account takeovers put established banking identities at risk

A webinar from Entrust digs into the specific problem of account takeover. The 2027 Identity Fraud Report shows that account takeovers now account for 52 percent of banking fraud. Accounts with established histories and credentials can be compromised and used for money laundering, money muling and other downstream crimes.

The webinar features Abubakar Asif, product marketing manager at Entrust, and Lizzie Laundy, director of UX at Entrust, advocating for biometrics as a necessary security element to defend against AI-generated deepfakes, credential stuffing, and sophisticated fraud tactics.

Article Topics

AI fraud | banking | continuous verification | deepfakes | Entrust | injection attack detection