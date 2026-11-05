Envoc completes pivot to custom biometric verification with FaceLock pilot program

When Envoc launched FaceLock earlier this year, it marked a new direction for one of the pioneering companies in the mobile driver’s license (mDL) and credentials space.

FaceLock creates a signed credential with UR Codes for future reuse, bound to the individual with FaceTec’s industry-leading 3D biometric liveness detection. The credential can be used for in-browser identity verification, and a reader supplied by Envoc provides offline digital identity checks. It can also be implemented for step-up authentication.

The collaboration between Envoc and FaceTec traces all the way back to the early days of LA Wallet development.

Envoc Founder and CEO Calvin Fabre tells Biometric Update in an email interview that at that time his company “looked for the best in breed, and FaceTec stood alone.”

That partnership is still in place, even though Envoc divested its ownership of LA Wallet and its position operating it in December, 2025. Now, FaceLock is the focus.

LA Wallet first launched in 2018, and has reached 2 million users. Envoc says its practical experience with the policy work and public-key infrastructure behind LA Wallet show its ability to deliver useful credentials at scale.

“We did not walk away from digital identity,” Fabre says. “We moved past the moment of issuing it.”

Custom biometrics-bound digital credentials

Fraud typically happens after onboarding, Fabre says, during a transaction like wire transfer, an account change or a remote enrollment. FaceLock credentials are issued with a comparison of a government-issued ID document with a selfie using FaceTec’s face biometrics and liveness detection.

“FaceLock brings ongoing authentication to those high-stakes moments, using liveness and real-time challenges,” the CEO says.

Envoc offers FaceLock as a customizable software solution and helps customers scope pilots based on their existing or required workflow. The UR Code reader is free.

Every prospect asks Envoc the same question first, according to Fabre: “‘Where are the biometrics stored?’ Our answer is simple: in your environment, not ours. Each FaceLock client runs its own FaceTec server inside its own infrastructure, and FaceLock manages it and integrates with it.”

The company is pitching FaceLock for applications including campus IDV and external MFA for Entra ID.

Product delivery focus

Fabre says that throughout the company’s history, its focus has been not on custom software development, as such, but product delivery.

“Years of building in identity, privacy and trust have focused our expertise on AI-enabled fraud prevention, and our custom development background keeps us obsessed with the customer. We have already shipped products that served millions of Louisianans, from digital identity to outdoor licensing. That track record gives us confidence that we can deliver public-facing applications at scale. FaceLock is where those two strengths meet.”

Fabre is still contributing to the ISO Working Group 10, which works on ISO/IEC 18013, and Envoc is also a signatory of the “No Phone Home” initiative.

The adoption of UR Codes, with their low cost, printable credentials and offline capabilities, also aligns with the company’s principles, according to Fabre.

And as digital identity verification expands into new industries and use cases, it holds commercial potential for Envoc across the United States and around the world.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Envoc | FaceLock | FaceTec | UR Codes