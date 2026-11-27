The UK Government Digital Service (GDS) has awarded Equifax a contract worth up to £5.2 million (about US$6.8 million), for the provision of Identity Verification Fraud Check services as part of the Digital Identity Programme for One Login.

The call-off contract under the G-Cloud 14 framework runs from October 28, 2026, to October 27, 2029. A call-off is a “mini-competition or direct purchase from a pre-established framework agreement.”

Equifax is engaged to identify potential identity fraud and impersonation attempts; detect synthetic identities and false identity information; identify suspicious identity patterns, behaviours or data inconsistencies, and support identity proofing and verification decisions.

The initial three years are worth £3.84 million (about $5 million), with an optional fourth year worth £1.34 million (about $1.8 million). Both figures exclude VAT

Contract week at GDS as trio of providers score win

The GDS award to Equifax comes in tandem with a renewed deal for iProov: a three-year contract with an option for a fourth to supply facial matching and liveness detection in biometric identity verification for GOV.UK One Login, worth up to £45 million (approximately US$59 million). Signicat and Veriff are attached to supply document checks.

Article Topics

Equifax | Gov.UK | identity verification | One Login | procurement | synthetic identity fraud