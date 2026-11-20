Estonia has offered to support Bangladesh as the country advances efforts to build its digital public infrastructure (DPI) and a national interoperability framework under the One Citizen, One ID initiative.

Discussions in this regard took place recently between Estonia’s non-resident Ambassador to Bangladesh, Kristi Karelsohn, and Bangladesh’s ICT Minister, Faqir Mahbub Anam, according to The Daily Star.

Anam emphasized the government’s commitment to introducing a unified digital ID system, drawing on Estonia’s experience in digital governance and interconnected public services. He restated the importance of the One Citizen, One ID initiative, which is supported by an EU-funded project involving Estonia’s e-Governance Academy and the British Council.

ICT Division Secretary Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan said the project would support development of a national interoperability framework, alongside efforts to strengthen data governance, personal data protection and cybersecurity.

Karelsohn, for her part, restated Estonia’s expertise in building a digital state and said they are ready to move along with Bangladesh by providing the necessary support as the country looks to modernize its digital infrastructure. She also expressed hope that their collaboration would create opportunities for Estonian technology companies in the Bangladeshi market.

The Bangladeshi government outlined plans to implement the unified digital ID system in September, describing it as the single gateway for citizens to access a wide range of public services.

The discussions come as countries across different regions increasingly turn to Estonia for digital ID governance and interoperability expertise to join up fragmented public services, build national data exchange layers, and move towards single digital identity models.

Some examples include Vietnam, which is working with Estonia to build a unified digital government system to streamline access to public services, and The Bahamas, which is also relying on the country for its national digital identity and public sector digitization drive.

This growing pattern reflects a wider shift in which DPI expertise is becoming an export commodity. Countries with mature systems are packaging their experience in digital identity, data exchange, and related infrastructure for emulation elsewhere.

However, experts have cautioned that success stories alone are not enough. In a recent interview with Biometric Update, World Bank ID4D expert Tariq Malik argued that countries should also export their mistakes and missteps, so that their partners can avoid common pitfalls.

Article Topics

Bangladesh | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Estonia | X-Road