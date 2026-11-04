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Ethereum Foundation launches DPI initiative focused on digital sovereignty

New public-sector initiative highlights blockchain's potential for decentralized digital ID, privacy-preserving credentials and institutional independence
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Ethereum Foundation launches DPI initiative focused on digital sovereignty
 

The Ethereum Foundation has launched a new public-sector initiative to explore how blockchain technology can support digital public infrastructure (DPI) while preserving the independence and privacy of institutions and individuals.

Through a newly launched website Ethereum has unveiled resources, case studies and practical guidance aimed at governments, NGOs and public-interest bodies interested in using Ethereum-based systems.

Ethereum is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network not controlled by any single organization. The Foundation argues that it can serve as shared infrastructure while allowing participating institutions to maintain authority over their own policies, operations and data.

The Foundation claims this approach strengthens what it describes as “institutional sovereignty.” Rather than depending on one provider to maintain and verify records, organizations can independently access and validate information through the network using their own infrastructure or service providers.

The concept also extends to individual users. Ethereum-based applications can be designed so that people hold their own digital credentials and decide when and how to share personal information. Services can confirm the authenticity of those credentials without publishing sensitive personal data on the blockchain itself.

One example highlighted by the Foundation is Bhutan’s National Digital Identity (NDI) programme. Designed to improve access to services across the Himalayan kingdom’s mountainous regions, the system allows citizens to store digital credentials in personal wallets rather than a centralized government database. Ethereum is used to support credential verification, while individuals retain control over what information they choose to disclose.

The Foundation is also exploring humanitarian applications. Its Technical Foundations team has developed a PoC demonstrating how aid organisations could coordinate support for vulnerable populations while limiting the exchange of sensitive personal records.

The model combines decentralized identity tools with privacy-preserving payment mechanisms, enabling multiple organizations to collaborate through shared infrastructure without relying on a single controlling authority.

According to the Foundation, the broader goal of DPI is not just to connect more services but to create frameworks that allow institutions to cooperate, without sacrificing their independence, and enable citizens to participate in digital systems with greater control over their personal information.

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