Ethiopia’s FaydaPass digital wallet could gain blockchain-backed credentials

FaydaVerse, the state-owned enterprise under Ethiopian Investment Holdings, has signed an agreement with South Korea’s DSRV to explore integrating verifiable credentials, digital payments and public services with the country’s national digital ID system using blockchain infrastructure.

Signed on October 26 in Addis Ababa, the agreement provides for a joint working group to examine upgrades to the FaydaPass digital wallet and the development of a proposed blockchain-based verification infrastructure known as FaydaChain.

The proposed FaydaChain infrastructure would link digital certificates and qualifications issued by different institutions with FaydaPass, potentially allowing credentials to be verified and reused across participating services, according to Korean reporting.

The proposed blockchain infrastructure could also serve as a shared verification layer, enabling Ethiopian institutions to confirm the authenticity of records without relying entirely on manual checks or paper documents.

Both parties are also exploring the possibility of developing a Web3 financial wallet that uses identity authentication, as well as the technical standards needed to connect it to the national Fayda ID system.

Another area under consideration is the use of electronic vouchers for public assistance. Such a system could involve identifying and verifying eligible beneficiaries through Fayda ID, issuing electronic vouchers, allowing beneficiaries to redeem them at authorized merchants, and recording transactions and settlements for monitoring and auditing purposes.

This voucher aspect is similar to work DSRV has previously undertaken in Madagascar, where it was involved in a blockchain-based agricultural e-voucher project supported by the World Bank and the Malagasy government.

Seoul Economic Daily reported that DSRV had tested the system with approximately 1,000 participants, enabling farmers to receive and redeem agricultural vouchers using NFC cards without requiring smartphones or bank accounts. The company planned to expand the project to around 95,000 participants.

The proposed blockchain collaboration between Faydaverse and DSRV comes as Ethiopia is moving to strengthen its digital public infrastructure drive and work towards building a broader digital trust layer.

It also follows the Ethiopian X K-Digital Connect 2026 event which took place in Seoul last month, Maeil Business reported. The event brought together government officials, international partners, development organizations and private-sector representatives to discuss how artificial intelligence and digital public infrastructure can be harnessed.

Elsewhere in Africa, other countries are also turning to blockchain for identity and trust infrastructure. Sierra Leone has partnered with Sign to build a blockchain-powered digital ID system, with the company leading development of a national digital identity system, a digital wallet platform, and an asset tokenization framework. Malawi has also developed a blockchain-enabled Digital ID Wallet with UNDP. The UN agency has been making the case for blockchain use in digital ID and DPI.

FaydaPass as digital trust layer

Unveiled in May 2025, FaydaPass is being positioned as a broader digital trust platform. In a blog post, Ethiopia’s National ID Program explains how the wallet could support verifiable credentials beyond foundational identity information.

The post highlights the importance and potential benefits of digital credentials, noting that “a well-designed digital wallet can improve privacy by allowing individuals to disclose only the information required for the particular transaction.”

It also argues that FaydaPass’ potential value “depends on the range of credentials it can support and the institutions participating in the ecosystem.”

Fayda digital ID registrations surpass 52 million

FaydaVerse Stakeholder Engagement Director Saminas Seifu told Capital that Ethiopia’s Fayda digital ID programme has registered more than 52 million people.

According to the official, efforts are now moving beyond just enrolling citizens to a trusted infrastructure that can streamline identity verification for individuals and businesses as the number of entities that have integrated their services with Fayda has reached 150.

He said their efforts are part of a five-year strategy that will see them expand their digital public infrastructure that can help build trust between institutions and their customers.

Article Topics

blockchain | digital ID | DSRV | Ethiopia | FaydaVerse Digital Solutions Enterprise | verifiable credentials