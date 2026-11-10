EU age assurance study finds privacy risks manageable, costs relatively low

The European Commission has published an independent study examining the impact of age assurance on fundamental rights and the costs for businesses implementing it.

The document follows up on the recommendations of the co-chairs of the Special Panel on child safety online, which urges the EU to introduce “fundamental rights-respecting age assurance requirements to better protect children online.”

The new report carries that work forward, examining how rights-respecting age assurance could be “operationalized in a future EU legislative instrument.” This is based on the observation that, “while support among broader stakeholders is far from universal, there is emerging political consensus on the proportionality of age assurance as a policy approach, when it is undertaken in a manner that is rights-respecting.”

Thus, the need to examine the critical question of “how precisely age assurance can be implemented in a manner that is rights-respecting.”

Privacy, non-discrimination, access to information are key rights

Author Owen Bennett’s analysis centers on three fundamental rights – the rights to data protection and privacy, to non-discrimination, and to freedom of expression and access to information – arguing that these are the rights “most directly engaged by the deployment of age assurance” policies and systems.

Core suggestions are that risks to these rights could be mitigated through “strict enforcement of the GDPR, the leveraging of privacy-preserving deployment architectures, and a focus on choice and optionality.”

While it raises concerns around the risks that come with age assurance – the possibility of discrimination and exclusion, the potential limiting of kids’ right to access information – and underscores the need to accept those realities, it ultimately adds to the growing body of literature supporting the argument that effective, proportionate and rights-preserving age assurance frameworks can be achieved.

‘Clear avenues’ for mitigating risks

The feasibility of fundamentally rights-respecting age assurance frameworks stems in part from the availability of tools to curb risks. The GDPR, Bennett argues, must be the lodestar for legislative coherence, and data protection authorities must have the resources needed to enforce it. The importance of strict compliance with the GDPR is an overarching theme throughout.

Moreover, “the development and adoption of technical standards that establish privacy and security baselines for the age assurance sector” could further mitigate risk.

The paper notes how the perceptual impact of age assurance systems can lead to less access generally, potentially infringing on the right to free speech. “The reality of having to assure their age more frequently might dissuade some of-age individuals from using online services or, if they are unable to assure their age using the available methods, might lead to them being locked out of services.”

“Furthermore, public suspicion that an age assurance mandate is the first step towards generalized online identification and surveillance infrastructure might likewise push of-age users away from online services, or engender a chilling effect in how they express themselves and seek information online.”

Minimizing friction, maximizing choice and prioritizing “meaningful communication and clear transparency” are the proposed ways to mitigate these risks. (Although “clear communication and meaningful transparency” would perhaps have been clearer.)

Cost of deployment low, while per-check cost to decline over time

Of particular note for biometrics and identity firms offering age verification or age estimation products is the section on financial impact. Age assurance requirements “invariably introduce novel costs” for service providers. That makes cost a major factor in competitiveness, alongside time.

“The age assurance sector is increasingly competing on ease of integration, with vendors advertising integration timelines of days or less, and offering ready-made plugins for common website builder platforms like Shopify and WordPress,” the paper says.

“Deployment costs should therefore be low for the great majority of services, and cluster around the hundreds of euro or the low thousands. Service providers that seek to build and deploy proprietary in-house age assurance systems would incur far higher costs – likely in the hundreds of thousands of euro.”

For most online services, third-party age assurance vendors therefore appear to offer a considerably cheaper route to deployment than building proprietary systems.

Ongoing service costs “bifurcate into operational costs and per-check costs,” the latter of which tend to reduce with volume. “While costs vary depending on the method used, implementation data regarding the UK age assurance mandate estimates that the per-check cost incurred by services has a median of around EUR 0.07, with most checks falling at or below a cost of EUR 0.12.”

That number is higher than some of the estimates cited by the Age Verification Providers Association – but not by much.

Operational costs include compliance, information security and user support, and “will likely scale in proportion to the number of age checks that a service provider performs.” As such, “reliance on third-party age assurance solutions that bundle these services, or the leveraging of existing corporate capabilities in functions such as information security and user support, could meaningfully ease the increased cost burden.”

Costs are likely to trend downward over time, as the technology and its deployment advances, and mutual recognition initiatives allow costs of age assurance to be shared across participating service providers.

EU age verification blueprint faces deployment gap

Bennett’s assessment of the EU’s age verification white label/blueprint – or app architecture for tokenized age assurance – is that while it has the potential to be “among the cheapest available compliance pathways for service providers of every size,” deployment remains low.

Bennett recommends accelerating the roll-out of the blueprint across all Member States; permitting and encouraging deployment approaches that reduce friction and per-check costs, such as successive validation, reusable proof-of-age attestations, and interoperability; and leveraging “the growth of technical standards for the third-party age assurance sector, to reduce costs associated with vendor due diligence for service providers.”

Legislative and policy tools exist to support viable, rights-respecting ecosystem

In conclusion, the paper asserts it has shown that “age assurance poses interferences with the fundamental rights to privacy, data protection, and freedom of expression, and carries foreseeable risks of discrimination and exclusion. In terms of scalability, it also creates novel costs and compliance burdens for service providers, large and small alike.”

But both the risks and costs are manageable with “deliberate legislative design and policy implementation” that prioritizes privacy and transparency.

Ultimately, Bennett concludes that, should the EU decide to introduce dedicated age assurance requirements, “there is a clear path by which the European Commission can make age assurance rights-respecting and proportionate in its deployment.”

Article Topics

age verification | biometric age estimation | EU age verification | Europe | European Commission | GDPR