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EU flags Bosnia’s divided digital ID oversight as barrier to alignment

Commission calls for nationwide supervision of digital identity and trust services while confirming biometric passport standards
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
EU flags Bosnia’s divided digital ID oversight as barrier to alignment
 

The European Commission has called for Bosnia and Herzegovina to strengthen its digital identity framework, improve interoperability and align legislation with EU standards, according to its 2026 country report.

The Commission reiterated its recommendation for a single nationwide supervisory authority for electronic identification and trust services. It said a Republika Srpska law that took effect in June 2026 creates a separate supervisory structure, contradicting the EU’s recommendation.

The Commission reported no progress on legislation aligning electronic identification and trust services with EU requirements, and no significant steps toward nationwide electronic signature interoperability. Republika Srpska is an autonomous political entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The report recognizes existing state-level digital infrastructure and notes that the Agency for Identification Documents, Registers and Data Exchange (IDDEEA) continues to issue qualified electronic signatures after the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina suspended a June 2026 decision by the Personal Data Protection Agency prohibiting IDDEEA from processing personal data for qualified electronic signatures. The suspension remains in place pending a final court ruling.

The report also confirms that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s biometric passports and related issuance procedures meet European security standards, while urging stronger oversight of document procurement and production processes.

Additionally, the Commission highlighted the need to expand electronic identity services, enhance e-signature interoperability, enable secure data exchange and develop cross-border digital public services.

IDDEEA Director Almir Badnjević said the findings underline the importance of further developing the country’s digital infrastructure and aligning it with European standards as part of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU integration process.

“Digital transformation is not merely a matter of introducing new technologies,” said Badnjević. “It also requires legal certainty, citizens’ trust and the ability of institutions to cooperate with one another.”

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