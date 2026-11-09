EU takes EES contractors to court as new consortium takes over border system

The European Union has taken the original contractors behind its biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) to court over development delays, while a new consortium assumes responsibility for the central border system.

The lawsuit follows years of missed deadlines and a troubled rollout, with some border crossings still struggling to implement mandatory fingerprint and facial biometric checks.

eu-LISA, the EU agency responsible for large-scale border and security IT systems, filed a lawsuit against IBM, Atos and Leonardo in Estonia on December 22, 2025, over delays in developing the central EES platform, the Financial Times reports. The lawsuit alleges delays in the EES’ development phase, but eu-LISA says it will not affect the system’s current operation.

The lawsuit concerns development of the central EES system, rather than the separate biometric matching system contracted to Idemia and Sopra Steria. Biometric registration has continued unevenly at border crossings, with nine Schengen countries seeking additional time to complete implementation amid concerns over queues and processing delays.

Correspondence between eu-LISA and the contractors reveals disputes over missed deadlines and financial penalties dating back to 2021. IBM and Atos challenged penalties, citing factors including the pandemic, while all three contractors disputed revised delivery deadlines in February 2022. The contract’s value increased from €142 million to €212 million during the project’s development.

A troubled development history

Problems with the EES project’s development began to surface not long after the consortium won its initial EES contract in 2019. Documents revealed in 2024 that the contractors began missing deadlines a year later. eu-LISA Executive Director Krum Garkov said in 2022 that the consortium had “missed all milestones.”

Problems across the wider EES rollout have included software bugs, equipment installation difficulties and delays at individual border crossings, involving several contractors and national authorities.

Separately, European prosecutors investigated software procurement through Atos’s Russian office following questions about purchases made in 2021, before the company divested its Russian operations. The investigation is distinct from the contractual dispute, and eu-LISA has said it identified no security breach.

Governments and transport operators invested heavily in biometric kiosks and other border infrastructure ahead of EES implementation, but some installations have remained underused amid software problems and delays to local deployment.

Channel Tunnel operator Getlink warned in July that instability in EU-provided software was complicating preparations for biometric border checks, despite substantial investment in equipment and infrastructure. In June 2026, Frontex warned that long lines at EES entry points could last for two more years.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which will require visa-exempt travelers to obtain authorization before entering participating European countries, has also faced delays. Government guidance now points to a 2027 launch, although the EU has yet to announce an exact date.

Sword, Netcompany and Sopra Steria take over

Greece-based Sword Services leads a consortium with Netcompany and Sopra Steria that secured a four-year, €93 million framework contract for development and maintenance of the EES central system. The award was announced in June 2026.

The contract covers application design, development, testing and maintenance of the EES core platform, web services, shared components and related interfaces, including components associated with Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems.

The transition leaves eu-LISA pursuing legal claims over the original system’s development while a different group of suppliers takes responsibility for its future maintenance and development.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | Atos | border security | Entry/Exit System (EES) | eu-LISA | IBM | lawsuits