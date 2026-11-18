The rollout might have gone more smoothly if it had been phased in, as Signicat VP Digital Identity & Regulation Jon Ølnes suggests. But with just weeks to go before the deadline for the availability of European Union Digital Identity Wallets, several key questions remain to be answered, and cross-border consistency is a work in progress.

Biometric Update’s online video presentation, “From issuance to acceptance: is Europe ready for the EUDI Wallet?” brought together the perspectives of a wallet issuer, an orchestration provider and an industry body producing standards and specifications.

A lot of work remains to inspire public trust and regular use, however, according to FIDO Alliance Director of Ecosystem Development Diego Zavala.

A version of the EUDI Wallet that supported only PID authentication, mobile driver’s licenses and age verification could be ready now, Ølnes says. Instead, some EU member states will likely be ready at launch, while others launch with limited functionality, or after the appointed date.

“There’s not going to be a regulator handing out fines on day one,” Digidentity Managing Director Fred Slikker points out. “That’s not a realistic proposition.”

So while the wallet introduction deadline is unlikely to be moved, relying parties seem prepared to wait “until we get to a more mature state within the ecosystem,” Slikker says.

The key question for Zavala is “how do we ensure trust is there?”

Differences in national EUDI Wallet capabilities are one thing, but no national wallet is yet listed as certified on the European Commission’s eIDAS Dashboard, raising questions about how relying parties will establish trust in the meantime. Ølnes says it could be until late in 2027 before all of the formal requirements for certification have been fulfilled.

There are some built-in limitations, as well, such as usefulness outside of the EU. A company that has customers in the EU but is not registered in a member state cannot sign up as a relying party.

The wallets also promise clear advantages across the EU. It will be easier for people to share information with a government agency or bank. The ability to create a qualified electronic signature (QES) within the wallet from a government-issued PID will empower a lot more people to use QESs.

The highly engaged live audience contributed a large number of informed questions that influenced the course of the conversation and indicate the seriousness with which the digital identity community is treating the EUDI Wallet launch.

Article Topics

biometrics | Digidentity | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | FIDO Alliance | Signicat