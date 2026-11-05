European Commission hits pause on national social media age check rules

Having established the urgency of introducing laws to restrict children’s use of social media, the European Commission is telling member states pursuing age assurance legislation to hold off for a year, while it gets its own legislative affairs in order.

A report from Politico quotes Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier, who says “the Commission has decided to postpone for 12 months any draft national laws overlapping with the future harmonized rules.”

The EU’s combined efforts to regulate social media show the risks in shouting too loud about a particular issue. The Commission wants the EU Kids Act, tabled in September, to set the same standard across the bloc, with tiered limits on access for users aged 13 and 15. However, it is not a complete, turnkey solution – and in the meantime, nations spurred by Europe’s call to action are not interested in hitting the brakes.

Austria, which was the first nation to get the red light from Brussels, calls the demand “unacceptable.”

“I have no sympathy for the European Commission’s delay of Austria’s social media ban,” says Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Media Affairs Andreas Babler, confirming that Austria will more or less ignore the Commission’s request and “advance the legislative process at national level to ensure that the social media ban can be implemented immediately once the EU standstill period has expired.”

There will surely be unhappy legislators in Greece, which has already passed a social media law, and Denmark, which has expressed impatience with Brussels on the issue. French lawmakers, on the other hand, may see the delay as a reprieve, after its proposed law was struck down by the Constitutional Council for stifling expression.

European Social Association aims to build an open alternative

Meanwhile, a European movement is proposing an alternative to fixing Big Social: build new social networks. More than 150 organizations have come together to form the European Social Association, which aims to coordinate the development of open, decentralized social networks under European control.

“Social media’s impact on society and citizens clearly shows the need for change,” says the organization’s launch statement. “European social media companies and civil society are joining forces to move away from large monopolistic platforms to establish a diverse and resilient infrastructure for information and social connection in Europe, keeping more jobs and revenue generated with social media circulating in Europe.”

The European Commission has supported decentralized social media in strategy documents, and incentivizing open-source platforms could ultimately end up being easier than litigating Big Tech to death. Regardless, the very notion that digital autonomy, sovereignty and democracy are intertwined with social media – and that the current overlords may not be the best of stewards – is evidence that, one way or another, the social landscape is entering its next evolutionary stage.

Article Topics

age verification | Austria | EU KIDS Act | European Commission | social media