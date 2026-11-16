Eurotunnel passengers could soon complete biometric enrollment for the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) without leaving their vehicles, under a newly authorized trial of camera-supervised border kiosks.

The European Commission has granted Eurotunnel operator Getlink permission to use the “eagle eye” camera system to supervise face and fingerprint biometrics capture processes over a two-year trial. The same system is already in use at Rome and Paris airports.

According to The Guardian, Getlink says its terminals at Folkestone and Calais now have 120 kiosks each, supervised remotely through cameras monitored by police. The cameras are intended to let police supervise first-time biometric enrollments remotely, preventing travelers from submitting another person’s biometrics without requiring an officer to attend each kiosk.

The company initially deployed 224 biometric kiosks from IN Groupe, and said it was ready for the EES launch over a year ago. Getlink’s investment in the system so far totals €80 million (approximately US$88 million).

Separately, Getlink CEO Yann Leriche plans to present British and French authorities with a proposal to use Eurotunnel as a testing ground for additional intelligent border technologies.

Eurotunnel’s process seeks to mimic the one in place at the U.S.-Mexico border, where drivers and passengers complete border checks without exiting their vehicles.

The system replaces two approaches Getlink had considered: officers handing tablets to motorists, or travelers parking and leaving their vehicles for biometric enrollment.

Leriche says Eurotunnel’s kiosks are ready now, but the software connection to the French system is still not working. He identified the same problem in July.

The ongoing technical difficulties come amid wider problems with EES implementation. Last week, reports emerged that system manager eu-LISA had filed a lawsuit against the original consortium of contractors, IBM, Atos and Leonardo, over development and launch delays.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | Entry/Exit System (EES) | Eurotunnel | Getlink