Facephi and EgyptTrust partner on digital identity and fraud prevention 

Digital identity company Facephi and Egyptian trust services provider EgyptTrust have partnered to strengthen identity verification and fraud prevention across digital services, including electronic signatures and digital identity platforms.

EgyptTrust will integrate Facephi’s fraud detection and identity verification technologies into its locally hosted, multi-tenant platform.

“EgyptTrust understands this market like few others, and together we can offer its customers an end-to-end onboarding solution built around fraud prevention,” says Carlos Oderiz, strategy director at Facephi.

The combined offering will help organizations verify users’ identities, according to the companies, and detect potentially fraudulent activity throughout the customer lifecycle.

EgyptTrust, which provides electronic signature and e-seal services in Egypt, was among the first companies licensed by Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to provide electronic signature and e-seal services. As part of the integration, organizations using EgyptTrust’s platform will be able to access identity verification and fraud detection capabilities through a single environment.

The agreement is expected to strengthen Facephi’s presence in Egypt and the wider Middle East and Africa region. The companies announced the collaboration during Cairo ICT, a technology and communications event held in Cairo.

“With Facephi, we are adding a specialized layer of identity verification and fraud prevention to our platform, so that our customers can grow digitally without opening the door to fraud,” says Mohamed Kiwan, CEO of EgyptTrust.

Article Topics

biometric verification | biometrics | digital ID | FacePhi | fraud prevention | identity verification | selfie biometrics