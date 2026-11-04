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Facephi free cash flow improves despite revenue dip amid transition to SaaS

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Facephi free cash flow improves despite revenue dip amid transition to SaaS
 

Facephi generated positive free cash flow of 1.1 million euros (approximately $1.2 million) during the 12 months ending on June 30, 2026, in a company first, with total contract value and annual recurring revenue from its biometrics and fraud prevention technology ticking up.

The company reports first half 2026 revenue of €11.6 million ($13 million), down 8.2 percent from a year earlier, and EBITDA swung into the red by €1.2 million ($1.4 million) following a slight positive in 1H 2025. A 12-month comparison is more flattering.

CEO Javier Mira emphasizes Facephi’s transition to a platform-based SaaS model, which now accounts for 90 percent of its business.

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