The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is moving toward a formal competition for biometric matching algorithms supporting its massive Next Generation Identification (NGI) system, with a February 2027 solicitation expected to cover fingerprints, latent prints, facial recognition, iris recognition, and tattoos.

The November 20 presolicitation notice advances a procurement effort under development since at least 2024, as the bureau continues to rely on proprietary biometric matching technology maintained under an existing Idemia contract that may extend into 2029.

Issued by the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division, the notice warns prospective vendors to prepare their algorithms for independent testing by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) before the anticipated request for proposals.

The FBI anticipates requiring NIST test results for the specific algorithm versions vendors propose, with results published under NIST’s established procedures.

The notice does not establish performance thresholds, identify a contract value, or specify whether the FBI intends to replace existing matching algorithms, introduce competing products, or acquire additional capabilities.

Those requirements are expected to be detailed in the February solicitation.

From market research toward competition

The announcement represents the next stage of a series of FBI market research efforts examining alternatives to existing biometric matching technology.

In December 2024, Biometric Update reported that CJIS was surveying vendors capable of supplying automated biometric identification algorithms and requiring participation in NIST testing.

A subsequent November 2025 notice expanded the focus on emerging recognition capabilities, including automated tattoo matching.

The bureau provided its most detailed account of the contemplated modernization in a June 2026 Request for Information, which sought information about commercially available algorithms, scalability, software maintenance, licensing, security, and transitioning existing biometric repositories.

That request also described requirements for a web-based latent fingerprint case-management system and asked vendors whether they could support matching technology in an FBI-approved GovCloud environment.

The June document specified FedRAMP High security requirements, secure domestic software development arrangements for foreign vendors, and compatibility with the bureau’s existing biometric repositories.

The latest presolicitation does not repeat those detailed requirements or state that it will include them unchanged in the final competition. Instead, it narrows the immediate focus to vendor readiness and independently documented algorithm performance.

Vendors are encouraged to begin NIST testing preparations before the February solicitation, rather than risk submitting algorithms that cannot complete the required evaluation process in time.

The notice also identifies tattoo recognition alongside more established fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris matching capabilities, confirming that the technology remains under consideration.

Competition against an established proprietary system

The forthcoming competition raises questions about the future of the FBI’s longstanding relationship with Idemia National Security Solutions, which maintains biometric matching algorithms supporting NGI.

Federal contract records show the FBI awarded Idemia a September 2023 contract for maintenance, upgrades, and technical support for its matching algorithm software.

The contract supports latent fingerprint and palm print matching, facial recognition, iris recognition, and identification fingerprint processes. Its potential value is approximately $110.8 million, including options, with about $80 million obligated as of the latest reported contract action in September 2026.

The current exercised contract period extends through September 2027, while the potential completion date, if all options are exercised, is March 2029.

The timing means the FBI is preparing a new algorithm competition while substantial incumbent maintenance arrangements remain available.

Whether the forthcoming acquisition will replace Idemia software, introduce alternative matching algorithms, or establish a longer-term modernization path remains unclear.

The issue has implications beyond competition among biometric vendors.

Replacing proprietary matching algorithms in a national-scale identification system can involve substantial technical challenges, including compatibility with existing biometric records, migrating stored templates, validating matching accuracy, and ensuring uninterrupted availability to law-enforcement users.

Those concerns were evident in the June request for information, which asked potential suppliers to explain how they would transition NGI biometric repositories without data loss and reconcile records during migration.

The bureau also sought information on modular architectures that could accommodate future biometric technologies.

Separating algorithm procurement from underlying biometric infrastructure could give the FBI greater flexibility to adopt competing technologies, although the new notice does not explicitly establish that approach.

Matching technology at national scale

NGI supports biometric identification and criminal history services used by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial criminal justice agencies.

The scale of its repositories makes algorithm performance particularly consequential.

The June FBI market research described a fingerprint gallery containing approximately 200 million records and a facial image gallery containing approximately 175 million records.

It also listed a latent repository of approximately 650 million records, an iris gallery containing about 2 million records, and a separate Rapid Ten Print repository of approximately 10 million records.

Those figures represent repository sizes supplied for the earlier market research, not independently verified current totals.

The bureau asked vendors to demonstrate how their systems could maintain accuracy, response times, and reliability while processing large search volumes and supporting continued growth.

The latest notice places NIST testing at the center of preparations for the competition.

NIST’s independent evaluations provide standardized measures of biometric algorithm performance, allowing comparisons between vendor submissions under defined testing conditions.

Tattoo recognition presents an additional challenge because image-based matching must account for differences in lighting, perspective, image quality, and changes in tattoo appearance over time.

For the FBI, NIST’s independent evaluations could help determine which vendors supply the matching technology underlying one of the federal government’s largest biometric identification systems, and how readily those technologies can be replaced or upgraded.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | FBI | NGI - Next Generation Identification | procurement | U.S. Government