The scope of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) plans to overhaul its investigative data infrastructure is becoming clearer.

What initially appeared to be an enterprise data management modernization also encompasses facial recognition, automated identity resolution, AI-powered analysis, and unified access to information acquired under multiple criminal and national security surveillance authorities, a Biometric Update analysis of federal procurement documents found.

The FBI is considering an infrastructure that can ingest about 1,500 terabytes of information a month and give authorized personnel a common interface to access investigative data across headquarters, field offices, and resident agencies.

The initiative would build on existing AI capabilities that already enable the FBI to extract identifying information from investigative records, correlate identities, and generate a searchable index of records associated with distinct individuals, according to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) latest AI Use Case Inventory.

The FBI issued a Request for Information (RFI) on November 5 for an Enterprise Data Management System (EDMS). Its November 20 responses to industry questions provide considerably more detail about the scale, technological capabilities, and unresolved requirements of the contemplated architecture.

The FBI estimates the infrastructure could require approximately 50 petabytes of total storage, including replicated data and backups. Actual requirements could be higher.

The proposed four-year implementation would begin with planning and architecture development in fiscal 2027, followed by infrastructure construction, historical data migration, pilot application deployments, and enterprise-wide implementation and retirement of legacy capabilities in fiscal 2030.

The initiative would also consolidate data management responsibilities currently distributed across four FBI divisions, six sections, and 12 units into a single Data Management Section.

From data storage to automated investigative analysis

The FBI’s underlying RFI describes eight functional layers encompassing data ingestion, storage, metadata management, transformation, feature extraction, application programming interfaces, applications and visualization, and infrastructure management.

The feature extraction layer is particularly significant because it would convert investigative information into machine-processable attributes that automated analytical applications and machine learning models can use.

The contemplated capabilities include extracting identifiers from investigative records, generating numerical representations of information known as vector embeddings, multilingual audio transcription, speaker differentiation, image analysis, and facial recognition where legally authorized and operationally required.

The architecture would also support the FBI’s Artificial Intelligence Powered Joint Analysis Environment (AJAE), an investigative application FBI Director Kash Patel publicly disclosed earlier this month.

In a November 10 article published by Nextgov/FCW, Patel described AJAE as the bureau’s first platform for analyzing case information across offense categories and data types.

The procurement documents identify AJAE as an intended recipient of feature extraction outputs that can support AI model training and inference.

FBI already indexes records by individual identity

DOJ’s 2025 AI Use Case Inventory provides a previously disclosed but little-noticed account of the FBI’s existing identity-resolution capabilities.

An inventory entry identified as DOJ-0299 describes an internally developed machine learning capability that the FBI reported deploying in March 2025. Its stated output is a “searchable index of all records associated with distinct individuals.”

The FBI reported that the capability uses personally identifiable information the bureau maintains, but it redacted the system’s name for cybersecurity reasons. It also determined that the application did not constitute high-impact AI because its output does not serve as a principal basis for decisions or actions that significantly affect individuals or entities.

A separate AI capability deployed in October 2025, identified as DOJ-0280, uses natural language processing to extract entities from information and produce a searchable index.

Another capability deployed in June 2025 supports the FBI’s National Data Exchange (N-DEx) by extracting information about individuals from the narrative portions of criminal justice and law enforcement records to generate investigative leads.

The inventory does not identify the sources or volume of information processed by the individual-centered identity-resolution capability, whether biometric identifiers contribute to the matching process, or whether any of these applications are associated with AJAE.

Consolidating information acquired under different legal authorities

Among the most consequential elements of the proposed architecture is its ability to accommodate investigative information acquired under substantially different criminal and national security authorities.

The RFI identifies information obtained through criminal search warrants, grand jury and administrative subpoenas, Title III wiretaps, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Section 702 of FISA, National Security Letters, and pen register authorities.

The FBI also anticipates ingesting information from external commercial providers, interagency partners, existing databases, multimedia records, and proprietary mobile device forensic extraction formats.

Managing such information within a common architecture presents considerable legal and technical challenges because different collection authorities impose different restrictions on access, use, retention, minimization, and dissemination.

The FBI wants a configurable compliance rules engine that enables it to enforce applicable legal restrictions and update those rules as requirements change. The contemplated architecture would also track the provenance of investigative information and the analytical products derived from it.

The November 20 responses to industry, however, reveal that several important requirements remain unresolved.

The FBI acknowledged that it lacks a comprehensive inventory of legacy systems potentially subject to migration or retirement, including information on data ownership and the availability of source code and technical documentation.

Clearance and need-to-know information is not currently available programmatically for the contemplated identity and access management integration, while the bureau has yet to establish specific performance thresholds for some automated identity-matching and identifier-extraction capabilities.

The FBI also indicated that its Office of General Counsel would help determine appropriate data segregation requirements for information obtained under different collection authorities.

Industry representatives requested access to the FBI’s underlying Enterprise Data Ingest White Paper, including appendices addressing statutory compliance and funding. The FBI declined to provide the materials, saying they were not currently available to industry.

Existing investigative systems and security concerns

Federal court records provide some insight into the FBI’s existing investigative architecture. In litigation over accessibility requirements, the bureau identified Sentinel, Palantir analytical software, Global Mission Analytics and iDATA as national security systems, although an FBI analyst testified that he also used several of these systems for work involving unclassified information.

An FBI intelligence analyst brought the litigation and stated in a sworn declaration that his work did not involve national security and that he routinely used all four systems to access unclassified information.

In a subsequent March 2026 ruling, the court similarly upheld the FBI’s national security designation of its Intelligence Data Association and Tagging Application (iDATA), which employees use to associate codes and citations with documents and work assignments.

Meanwhile, a March 2026 DOJ Inspector General audit examined security controls and vulnerabilities associated with the FBI’s Bureau Investigative Document Management and Analysis System (BIDMAS) and Global Mission Analytics cloud system.

The system-specific audit identified no additional findings beyond those in a companion audit of the FBI’s broader information security management program, which identified weaknesses in four of 10 security domains and resulted in 12 recommendations.

The detailed audit findings were withheld from public disclosure because of information security concerns.

The procurement documents do not establish whether BIDMAS, GMAN, Palantir, or iDATA will be integrated into or replaced by the proposed enterprise architecture.

Unresolved questions also remain about how the FBI will govern the AI capabilities the new infrastructure supports.

Biometric Update previously reported that the bureau’s expanding use of AI in biometric identification and investigative operations has been accompanied by incomplete documentation and risk-management measures.

The EDMS initiative remains in the market research stage, and the FBI has not awarded a contract for the overall effort.

The procurement nevertheless reveals the scale of the FBI’s ambition to unify investigative information and expand AI-powered analysis. How the bureau will preserve restrictions on access, use and retention as information from different investigative authorities moves through a common architecture remains a central unanswered question.

Article Topics

biometrics | FBI | identity infrastructure | identity intelligence | procurement | U.S. Government