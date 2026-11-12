Feedzai adds AI agent detection to digital banking fraud prevention

As AI agents carry out tasks for consumers, banks face a new challenge: determining whether an account is being accessed by a person, an authorized AI agent or a fraudster. That challenge is driving a growing market for agentic AI detection tools.

Fraud prevention firm Feedzai has announced new capabilities for its Digital Trust platform designed to help banks determine whether an account session is being controlled by a person, an authorized AI agent or a potential fraudster.

“A leading agent detection strategy starts with a foundation banks can trust: protected signals, cryptographic device recognition and network intelligence,” says Pedro Barata, chief product officer at Feedzai. “Personal and malicious agents can look very similar,”

According to Feedzai, traditional authentication methods alone are increasingly insufficient. A successful login may confirm that valid credentials have been entered, but it does not necessarily establish who or what is behind the session.

AI agents can operate using legitimate account access, while attackers continue to exploit compromised devices, account recovery processes and social engineering techniques. Feedzai has expanded its Digital Trust offering with a combination of persistent device identification, network intelligence and cryptographic device binding.

The platform analyzes endpoint, device, behavioral and network signals both before and after login. Feedzai says the technology can identify automated activity by combining declared agent information with behavioral patterns and device characteristics that may indicate machine-driven interactions.

Feedzai reports that banks using the technology detected 44 percent more fraud in their highest-risk sessions without increasing false positives. The company also reported 6,000 fewer unnecessary authentication challenges per million logins and a 41 percent reduction in SMS-based one-time passcodes.

Dan Holmes, VP of product planning and strategy at Feedzai, believes that “as threats emerge and iterate more quickly with the help of AI, continuous adaptive trust will be a de facto requirement for banks.” Feedzai is positioning its expanded Digital Trust capabilities to address that challenge.

Article Topics

AI agents | AI fraud | authentication | behavioral analysis | digital trust | Feedzai | identity access management (IAM)