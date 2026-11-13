Feedzai, Socure and Tech5 name new executives across key business functions

Feedzai, Socure and Tech5 have announced senior leadership appointments spanning commercial operations, financial management and digital identity deployments.

Feedzai has named Joost van Mook chief revenue officer, Socure has appointed Rohan Sivaram chief financial officer, and Tech5 has brought in Victoria Errea as vice president of delivery to manage international biometric identity programs.

Feedzai appoints new chief revenue officer

Van Mook will lead the company’s global enterprise sales, revenue operations, and commercial partnerships, across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

He joins from banking technology provider Backbase, where he served as chief commercial officer. Previously, he spent more than a decade at SAP in enterprise sales and regional leadership roles, supervising commercial operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The appointment follows Feedzai’s agreement with Peoples Group to provide fraud monitoring technology for Canada’s forthcoming Real-Time Rail payments system.

Socure names CFO following growth investment

Socure has appointed Rohan Sivaram as chief financial officer to manage global finance operations, capital markets, and investor relations. He will also work with product teams on pricing and financial planning for the company’s AI-based identity and fraud prevention services.

Sivaram previously held senior finance roles at Confluent, where he helped manage the company’s IPO and subsequent growth, and at cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks.

His appointment follows Socure’s $156 million growth investment at a $5.2 billion valuation and acquisition of Fravity. Socure has since introduced Agent Intelligence, a suite of tools designed to assess AI agents and identify the people or organizations behind them.

Tech5 appoints VP to oversee digital identity deployments

Tech5 has appointed Victoria Errea as vice president of delivery, based in Dubai, to head the implementation of biometric identity and digital public infrastructure programs for governments and enterprise customers.

Errea previously served as chief project manager at Belgium’s Federal Public Service Home Affairs, overseeing projects involving electronic identity cards, public key infrastructure, biometric onboarding and digital certificates. She also managed development projects in Africa funded by the European Union, World Bank, and UN agencies.

Her appointment follows Tech5’s work on national digital identity systems, including its Honduras digital identity project. It also comes weeks after the company named co-founder Rahul Parthe as CEO.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Feedzai | Socure | TECH5