Fiji is preparing to introduce legislation for a voluntary biometric national identity system, while advancing plans to digitize government services and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the public sector.

The country’s National ID Project Steering Committee, chaired by Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua, endorsed the working draft on November 20, according to the Fiji Sun.

Consultations for the draft text had taken place in March, as reported by Fiji Times. The national ID program, approved by Cabinet in 2024, is a government-led initiative supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The National Identification Bill 2026 is expected to be tabled during Parliament’s November 30 to December 4 sitting.

The proposed legislation makes enrollment voluntary. People who do not register would not be denied access to benefits or services solely because they lack a national ID, and existing methods of proving identity would remain valid.

The government says the legislation introduces safeguards for biometric information, including fingerprints and facial images, collected during enrollment. Such data may be collected and used only for authorized purposes, while identity verification requires the person’s consent. Users can also access and correct their information or withdraw from the system after registering.

Officials say the system is also expected to support financial inclusion and reduce identity fraud.

AI integration to streamline public services

The identity system legislation comes as the government says it is preparing its public service for the AI era. The country’s Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, emphasized the importance of the plan termed the Fiji Civil Service AI Initiative.

He emphasized that for the country’s digital transformation to make sense, technology alone would not deliver the results. He said there was a need for the country to put in place the right governance, policy, skills, and leadership architecture to get things done better.

Naivalurua said the government is developing a civil service AI policy, competency framework and governance framework to guide the use of AI across public agencies. Forty public servants have already completed specialized AI training, and 788 government services have been mapped for prioritised digitalization.

Fiji looks to experienced partners

Fiji is also seeking expertise from international partners as it advances its digital transformation.

In August last year, the country’s prime minister paid a visit to the headquarters of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to understand how their Aadhaar digital ID system runs and its contribution to the country’s ongoing digital transformation.

India is cited among the examples of countries that have packaged their digital public infrastructure systems as an export of knowledge and expertise, alongside others that share implementation experience with partner nations.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital identity | Fiji | national ID